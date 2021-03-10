FaZe Clan Cuts Ties With Heat's Meyers Leonard After His Use Of An Anti-semetic Slur

Meyers Leonard used an anti-semitic slur while live-streaming a Call of Duty game. As fans and other users turned to criticise the Miami Heat player, he will have to deal with several consequences for using the term. While the Miami Heat's statement confirms that he will be away from the team, gaming companies he was associated to have also cut ties with Leonard.

Meyers Leonard anti-semitic comments: FaZe Clan members cut ties with Miami Heat star

"We were incredibly disappointed to hear Meyers' stream today," their statement read. "FaZe does not tolerate hate speech or discriminatory language of any kind". They added that while he is not a member of the FaZe Clan, they will be cutting ties with him. "This community has so much growing to do. Let's be better together".

Over the years, Leonard, a video games fan, has been linked with many gaming companies. In 2019, he invested in FaZe Clan. He had expressed his excitement about being a part of the organisation, wanting to build his own brand in the gaming/esports world. With his use of the slur, however, his relationship with the team seems to be soured. As per the New York Times, it is unsure whether they will return Leonard his investment.

Very proud to announce that I am joining @FaZeClan !! As many of you know, gaming is a huge passion of mine. I am excited to be a part of the premier organization in the space and continue building my brand in the world of gaming/esports. #FaZeUp ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¨ pic.twitter.com/NQhmY8yNTM — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) June 5, 2019

Fans react to Meyers Leonard FaZe Clan statement

oh damn — tom (@Elephntx) March 9, 2021

Impressive ngl — forced (@forceddd) March 9, 2021

NOW THAT A LOT OF DAMGE — FaZe_anonoymous (@King_sports_) March 9, 2021

Crazy how they’re still following him ðŸ¤£ — JC (@JaeySea) March 9, 2021

Other Meyers Leonard gaming sponsors

Following FaZe Clan's statement, other gaming companies which sponsored Leonard followed suit, ending all working relationships with the 29-year-old. This includes Origin PC and Scuf Gaming, both owned by hardware company Corsair. They released identical statements about the matter, announcing their decision to terminate their working relationship with Leonard. Astro Gaming — who provided headphones to Leonard for giving away as a promotion — also stated that they would be putting an end to their agreement "effective immediately".

While Leonard issued an apology, he was heavily criticised for claiming that he was unaware of what the slur meant.

(Image credits: Meyers Leonard, FaZe Clan Twitter)