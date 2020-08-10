Last Updated:

Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, August 10 Latest Results And Prize Pool Details

Fortnite Hype Nite leaderboard: The fifth-weekend event of Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 3 was played on Sunday, August 9 (August 10 IST). Check out the results.

Written By
Devika Pawar
fortnite hype nite leaderboard

Like the Daily Trios Cup, Fortnite's Hype Nite is also drawing to a close as the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS 2020) begins. Along with the Daily Trios Cup, Contender Cash Cup (Wednesday) and Champions Cash Cup (Thursday), the Fortnite Hype Nite allows players to try and qualify for the final tournament. Hype Nite began on July 19 and will end on August 16 (August 17 IST). 

Also read | Fortnite Hype Nite leaderboard, latest results and Fortnite hype nite rewards

Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, August 10 - NA East – Top 20 (2:30 AM to 5:30 AM IST)

RANK PLAYER MATCHES WINS POINTS
1.

ChargePumpAlpha

 10 3 129
2.

Best Player ک

 10 4 127
3.

beegzrrr

 9 4 122
4.

meraki macros

 10 1 116
5.

Веlls

 10 1 110
6.

Golfzy ک

 8 2 109
7.

Scraap W Keys

 9 1 108
8.

Sеn ψ

 8 2 105
9.

Steindrew1700

 9 2 105
10.

Issarrfiez

 9 2 105
11.

Daddy Tfaax

 10 2 103
12.

Sdog1183

 7 1 103
13.

im quorks

 8 2 102
14.

Fwocus

 10 2 102
15.

637pahqo

 9 1 102
16.

tork in yo mama

 10 2 101
17.

ᴛʀᴇɴᴄʜ

 10 2 101
18.

16 Pie

 9 1 101
19.

Тempо

 10 2 100
20.

Wraith ک

 9 2 100

Also read | Hype Nite points system: How does Fortnite's weekend event work after all? 

Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, August 10 - NA West – Top 20 (6:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST)

RANK PLAYER MATCHES WINS POINTS
1.

xzо

 9 3 130
2.

imgoodatscrims

 9 2 117
3.

akwardturtle567

 8 3 114
4.

PULSE R3NEgade

 9 3 114
5.

mitr0fan hunter

 10 1 111
6.

کRB Flowひ

 9 2 108
7.

dаddy dfavs

 7 1 108
8.

IOS Swifty - α -

 10 1 106
9.

Axelmake18

 9 2 105
10.

Lets Just Vibe

 9 3 104
11.

F1 Pallete

 8 2 104
12.

Koala_Jr

 10 3 103
13.

pp face Avid

 10 1 100
14.

Figge Z on YT

 10 3 98
15.

GlizzyGlobKrowny

 10 2 98
16.

Unknown

 10 0 98
17.

dark 特

 8 2 96
18.

Kaleb on glizzys

 10 1 96
19.

Troy.Cln

 9 0 96
20.

Cosmic

 9 2 95

Also read | Fortnite Hype Nite schedule and start time for Season 3, Chapter 2, Fortnite Tracker

Other Fortnite Hype Nite Scores (Top 3)

Fortnite Hype Nite Scores, August 10 – Europe (9:30 PM to 12:30 AM IST)

  1. SpoconyKubuś -_- - 123 points (2 wins)
  2. kyros fanboy- 121 points (4 wins)
  3. DyNaMiiC -ω- - 117 points (2 wins)

Fortnite Hype Nite Scores, August 10 – Brazil (2:30 AM to 5:30 AM IST)

  • yaubtw - 115 points (3 wins)
  • bella do slow - 114 points (1 win)
  • Ouzi_Voltzzz - 113 points (4 wins)

Fortnite Hype Nite Scores, August 9 – Asia (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM)

  1. kylyu - 141 points (3 wins)
  2. 和 policy - 122 points (3 wins)
  3. Fost1s - 120 points (3 wins)

Fortnite Hype Nite rewards

  • Top 1%  -   500 Hype Points
  • Top 5%   -   375 Hype Points
  • Top 10%  -  250 Hype Points
  • Top 20%  -  190 Hype Points
  • Top 50%  -  125 Hype Points

 Also read | What is Fortnite Hype Nite? Fortnite Hype Nite rules explained

(Image source: Epic Games official site)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all