Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, August 10 Latest Results And Prize Pool Details

Like the Daily Trios Cup, Fortnite's Hype Nite is also drawing to a close as the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS 2020) begins. Along with the Daily Trios Cup, Contender Cash Cup (Wednesday) and Champions Cash Cup (Thursday), the Fortnite Hype Nite allows players to try and qualify for the final tournament. Hype Nite began on July 19 and will end on August 16 (August 17 IST).

Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, August 10 - NA East – Top 20 (2:30 AM to 5:30 AM IST)

RANK PLAYER MATCHES WINS POINTS 1. ChargePumpAlpha 10 3 129 2. Best Player ک 10 4 127 3. beegzrrr 9 4 122 4. meraki macros 10 1 116 5. Веlls 10 1 110 6. Golfzy ک 8 2 109 7. Scraap W Keys 9 1 108 8. Sеn ψ 8 2 105 9. Steindrew1700 9 2 105 10. Issarrfiez 9 2 105 11. Daddy Tfaax 10 2 103 12. Sdog1183 7 1 103 13. im quorks 8 2 102 14. Fwocus 10 2 102 15. 637pahqo 9 1 102 16. tork in yo mama 10 2 101 17. ᴛʀᴇɴᴄʜ 10 2 101 18. 16 Pie 9 1 101 19. Тempо 10 2 100 20. Wraith ک 9 2 100

Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, August 10 - NA West – Top 20 (6:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST)

RANK PLAYER MATCHES WINS POINTS 1. xzо 9 3 130 2. imgoodatscrims 9 2 117 3. akwardturtle567 8 3 114 4. PULSE R3NEgade 9 3 114 5. mitr0fan hunter 10 1 111 6. کRB Flowひ 9 2 108 7. dаddy dfavs 7 1 108 8. IOS Swifty - α - 10 1 106 9. Axelmake18 9 2 105 10. Lets Just Vibe 9 3 104 11. F1 Pallete 8 2 104 12. Koala_Jr 10 3 103 13. pp face Avid 10 1 100 14. Figge Z on YT 10 3 98 15. GlizzyGlobKrowny 10 2 98 16. Unknown 10 0 98 17. dark 特 8 2 96 18. Kaleb on glizzys 10 1 96 19. Troy.Cln 9 0 96 20. Cosmic 9 2 95

Other Fortnite Hype Nite Scores (Top 3)

Fortnite Hype Nite Scores, August 10 – Europe (9:30 PM to 12:30 AM IST)

SpoconyKubuś -_- - 123 points (2 wins) kyros fanboy- 121 points (4 wins) DyNaMiiC -ω- - 117 points (2 wins)

Fortnite Hype Nite Scores, August 10 – Brazil (2:30 AM to 5:30 AM IST)

yaubtw - 115 points (3 wins)

bella do slow - 114 points (1 win)

Ouzi_Voltzzz - 113 points (4 wins)

Fortnite Hype Nite Scores, August 9 – Asia (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM)

kylyu - 141 points (3 wins) 和 policy - 122 points (3 wins) Fost1s - 120 points (3 wins)

Fortnite Hype Nite rewards

Top 1% - 500 Hype Points

Top 5% - 375 Hype Points

Top 10% - 250 Hype Points

Top 20% - 190 Hype Points

Top 50% - 125 Hype Points

