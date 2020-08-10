Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, August 10 Latest Results And Prize Pool Details

Like the Daily Trios Cup, Fortnite's Hype Nite is also drawing to a close as the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS 2020) begins. Along with the Daily Trios Cup, Contender Cash Cup (Wednesday) and Champions Cash Cup (Thursday), the Fortnite Hype Nite allows players to try and qualify for the final tournament. Hype Nite began on July 19 and will end on August 16 (August 17 IST).
Also read | Fortnite Hype Nite leaderboard, latest results and Fortnite hype nite rewards
|RANK
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|WINS
|POINTS
|1.
|
ChargePumpAlpha
|10
|3
|129
|2.
|
Best Player ک
|10
|4
|127
|3.
|
beegzrrr
|9
|4
|122
|4.
|
meraki macros
|10
|1
|116
|5.
|
Веlls
|10
|1
|110
|6.
|
Golfzy ک
|8
|2
|109
|7.
|
Scraap W Keys
|9
|1
|108
|8.
|
Sеn ψ
|8
|2
|105
|9.
|
Steindrew1700
|9
|2
|105
|10.
|
Issarrfiez
|9
|2
|105
|11.
|
Daddy Tfaax
|10
|2
|103
|12.
|
Sdog1183
|7
|1
|103
|13.
|
im quorks
|8
|2
|102
|14.
|
Fwocus
|10
|2
|102
|15.
|
637pahqo
|9
|1
|102
|16.
|
tork in yo mama
|10
|2
|101
|17.
|
ᴛʀᴇɴᴄʜ
|10
|2
|101
|18.
|
16 Pie
|9
|1
|101
|19.
|
Тempо
|10
|2
|100
|20.
|
Wraith ک
|9
|2
|100
Also read | Hype Nite points system: How does Fortnite's weekend event work after all?
|RANK
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|WINS
|POINTS
|1.
|
xzо
|9
|3
|130
|2.
|
imgoodatscrims
|9
|2
|117
|3.
|
akwardturtle567
|8
|3
|114
|4.
|
PULSE R3NEgade
|9
|3
|114
|5.
|
mitr0fan hunter
|10
|1
|111
|6.
|
کRB Flowひ
|9
|2
|108
|7.
|
dаddy dfavs
|7
|1
|108
|8.
|
IOS Swifty - α -
|10
|1
|106
|9.
|
Axelmake18
|9
|2
|105
|10.
|
Lets Just Vibe
|9
|3
|104
|11.
|
F1 Pallete
|8
|2
|104
|12.
|
Koala_Jr
|10
|3
|103
|13.
|
pp face Avid
|10
|1
|100
|14.
|
Figge Z on YT
|10
|3
|98
|15.
|
GlizzyGlobKrowny
|10
|2
|98
|16.
|
Unknown
|10
|0
|98
|17.
|
dark 特
|8
|2
|96
|18.
|
Kaleb on glizzys
|10
|1
|96
|19.
|
Troy.Cln
|9
|0
|96
|20.
|
Cosmic
|9
|2
|95
Also read | Fortnite Hype Nite schedule and start time for Season 3, Chapter 2, Fortnite Tracker
Also read | What is Fortnite Hype Nite? Fortnite Hype Nite rules explained