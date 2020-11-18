Fortnite Venom Cup, $1m Marvel Super Cup: Dates, Format And How To Participate

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 coming to gan end, Epic Games is looking to wrap up with its Marvel series of events, which will conclude with the MarvelSuper Series Cup. The final leg of the Marvel Super Series will feature a massive prize pool of $1 million. But before players get to participate in the final tournament, they will have a chance to bag another Marvel-themed skin during Wednesday's Fortnite Venom Cup.

We are Venom.



→ Venom Cup feat. Marvel Knockout LTM

→ Duos

→ Nov 18

🏆 Venom Outfit and Pickaxe

🔗: https://t.co/ZaCh8hivPo



Mark your calendars, the $1Million Super Cup is on Nov 21st! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 17, 2020

Fortnite Venom Cup schedule

The Venom Cup is the last Fortnite event themed after Marvel characters. The previous competitions were Daredevil Cup, Ghost Rider Cup and last week's Black Widow Cup. Each of the competitions was played with teams of three or two players. The top players in each of the seven regions were awarded the respective exclusive skin.

The Venom Cup start time will vary in different regions, but all of them will be played on November 18. To participate in the Venom Cup, players will need to have an account level of 30 and above, and have Epic Games' two-factor authentication enabled. It will be a duos event, where teams will compete against one another to get the highest number of kills at the end of each round. Just like the previous Marvel Knockout Super Series events, the Venom Cup will be played in two sessions, with teams having the chance to participate in both sessions. The highest-ranked teams at the end of the two sessions will win the exclusive Venom skin.

Europe: Top 1200

NA East: Top 750

NA West: Top 300

Brazil: Top 300

Oceania: Top 150

Asia: Top 150

Middle East: Top 150

$1m Marvel Super Cup

The Marvel-themed tournament series will conclude on November 21 with the grand $1 million competition. It will be a single-day, six-hour-long event, with two rounds. The first round will see thousands of teams competing for a top spot in the regional leaderboard. The top teams will advance to the next round, where they will compete for the cash prize.

In NA East, NA West, Europe and Brazil, the top 1,000 teams will advance to Round 2. Meanwhile, only the top 500 from Oceania, Asia and the Middle East will qualify for next round. Players who compete in all of of the Marvel-themed Cups will earn a special Nexus Glider.

(Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter)