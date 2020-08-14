Hyderabad Police Arrest Chinese National For Heading Major Online Gaming Scam Worth Crores

An online gaming racket was busted by the Hyderabad Police on Thursday. A Chinese national was also arrested amongst the four who were accused of the eSports scam. With this, the Hyderabad Police caught hold of a nationwide Chinese-operated online gaming scam, which also involved illegal betting activities worth hundreds of crores.

Huge gaming scam caught by Hyderabad Police

According to India Today, the Hyderabad Police first got knowledge of the alleged scam after the Central Crime Station (CCS) got several complaints about online gaming and cheating on its website. During the investigations, it was found out that an online gaming group was operating by enticing prospective games through secure telegram groups. Entry into these telegram groups was restricted to referrals and commissions.

In this group, the group admins used to refer members to websites on which the registered members could place their bets. Several companies such as Linkyun, Dokypay and SpotPay were also found to be involved, as a link between the bank accounts and payment getaways was discovered. Finally, the payments of the scam were being routed through Indian-based payment providers like PayTM and CashFree.

China angle uncovered in eSports scam

The busting of the gaming racket also brought forward a Chinese connection. Media reports covering the incident revealed that to stay away from Indian law enforcement agencies, the domain name servers of the suggested gaming websites were based in China. Additionally, the entire technical operations were also found to have Chinese-based directors and partners. An investigator speaking to the media said that the companies were being controlled by a firm based out of China, called Beijing T Power Company.

Police authorities conceded that the total value of inward transactions amounts to about ₹1,100 crore, with the majority of the transactions taking place in 2020. A certain sum, amounting to ₹30 crores, has now been frozen in the bank accounts. Hyderabad Police have arrested a Chinese national named Yah Hao, who served as the head of Operations for South-East Asia.

Three other individuals, namely from Gurugram, Haryana and Delhi have also been arrested. A case has now been registered against the culprits under Section 420(cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Telangana Gaming Act and 120 (B) IPC (punishment of criminal conspiracy)

The incident is the latest one involving eSports in recent times, which has seen a rise in India owing to its popularity. Last year, Mumbai Police had uncovered another eSports and credit card scam. According to the cops, the accused used to purchase online points from game portals using credit card details obtained through skimmers and then transfer them to buyers’ accounts at cheaper rates to play games like PUBG Mobile. In another instance last year, two gamers were held for cyber fraud in Ahmedabad, owing to their addiction to playing games like PUBG Mobile and ‘Teen Patti’ online.

Image Courtesy: PTI