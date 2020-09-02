PMBC 2020 Warm-up Scrims Day 1 Results And Overall Leaderboard

The recently announced PUBG Mobile Bangladesh Challenge (PMBC) 2020 Scrims started on September 1 and will come to an end on September 3. A total of 32 teams competed in the PMBC warm-up, where the teams have been divided into 16 teams. Every team has eight teams from Bangladesh, and four teams from India and Pakistan. Each team will get to practise in four matches, while the top eight from each group will play in the Finals on September 3.

PMBC 2020: PMBC Scrims results

SQUAD WWCD PLACE POINTS KILLS TOTAL POINTS 1. Fnatic 1 34 27 61 2. Igen Gaming 0 26 26 52 3. Soul 1 27 24 51 4. BB Byebye 1 27 22 49 5. Orange Rock 1 18 30 48 6. Venom Legends 0 19 16 35 7. A1 ESports 0 12 11 23 8. Team Mercenaries 0 11 11 22 9. Wolves Den 0 13 7 20 10. Ma5ia X 0 18 2 20 11. Therealtg 0 7 11 18 12. Damn Classy 0 10 7 17 13. TUF ESports 0 12 5 17 14. Team Ind 0 4 12 16 15, Teambablu 0 10 6 16 16. Lietenants 0 0 4 4

PMBC 2020 teams for Group A that have qualified for finals

Fnatic (India)

IGen Gaming (Pakistan)

Team Soul (India)

BB ByeBye (Bangladesh)

Orange Rock (India)

Venom Legends (Bangladesh)

A1 Esports (Bangladesh)

Team Mercenaries (Bangladesh)

PMBC 2020: PMBC 2020 prize pool and schedule

The PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims preceded the PUBG Mobile Bangladesh Challange 2. The total PMBC 2020 prize pool will be ₹5,20,472 for the winners, while the runner up will win ₹2,16,863 and the third-place winner will earn ₹1,30,129. The Day 2 schedule will begin on September 2 at 6:30 PM IST.

Group B teams

Bangladeshi teams:

Instinct Esports

KS Axe

1971 Gladiator

Deimos Force

Red Light Esports

Sicarios Carnage

Phantom E8

T10 Titan

Indian teams

TSM Entity

Nova-Godlike

GXR-Celtz

8 Bit

Pakistani teams

Envy/ Solo Esports

F4 eSports

NGES

Portal Esports

(Image credits: PUBG Mobile Twitter)