PMWL Finals Schedule For Day 2, Map Order And Live Streaming Details

Day 2 of PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Finals is set to commence on Friday, August 7. Day 1 of the PMWL Finals was quite an action-packed affair in both the East and West Zone. In the end, Vietnamese side BOX Gaming held the top spot the East, while American Esports team Cloud9 ended the day as the leaders in the West. Here's a look at the PMWL Finals schedule and map order for the six matches for Day 2.

PMWL Finals schedule

A total of 24 matches (six each day) will be played over a span of four days in the Finals. The top 16 teams in the East and West Zone, respectively, will be competing in various maps of PUBG MOBILE to score the valuable placement and kill points. For teams who made a poor start to Day 1 like SynerGE, Yoodo Gank, Yalla Esports and Alpha Legends, they will be hoping for a fresh push to crack the hotly contested top 10.

Day 2: Friday, August 7

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Erangel

Match 4: Miramar

Match 5: Sanhok

Match 6: Erangel

Day 3: Saturday, August 8

Day 4: Sunday, August 9

The map order remains the same for the East and West Zone. Matches will commence at 5:30 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST for the East and West Zone, respectively. PMWL Finals live stream will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel.

PMWL Finals standings after Day 1

East Zone

BOX Gaming - 110 points Bigetron RA - 96 points U Level Up Esports - 87 points MegaStars - 68 points Orange Rock - 54 points TeamIND - 54 points RRQ Athena - 53 points TSM-Entity - 51 points GXR Celtz - 44 points Team Secret - 43 points Valdus The Murder - 38 points Reject Scarlet - 38 points T1 - 30 points SynerGE - 29 points Yoodo Gank - 28 points King of Gamers Club - 26 points

West Zone

Cloud9 - 119 points Futbolist - 78 points Nova Esports - 78 points KoninaPower - 63 points Tempo Storm - 60 points Wildcard Gaming - 59 points Team Queso - 58 points Loops Esports - 54 points DreamEaters - 52 points Team Umbra - 49 points B4 Esports - 41 points UDRKillers - 40 points Pittsburgh Knights - 31 points Team Unique - 27 points Yalla Esports - 21 points Alpha Legends - 15 points

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Twitter)