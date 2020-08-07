Last Updated:

PMWL Finals Schedule For Day 2, Map Order And Live Streaming Details

After an intense first day, PMWL Finals is gearing up for its second day of action. Here is the PMWL Finals schedule, map order and live streaming info.

Sujay Chakraborty
PMWL finals schedule

Day 2 of PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Finals is set to commence on Friday, August 7. Day 1 of the PMWL Finals was quite an action-packed affair in both the East and West Zone. In the end, Vietnamese side BOX Gaming held the top spot the East, while American Esports team Cloud9 ended the day as the leaders in the West. Here's a look at the PMWL Finals schedule and map order for the six matches for Day 2.

PMWL Finals schedule

A total of 24 matches (six each day) will be played over a span of four days in the Finals. The top 16 teams in the East and West Zone, respectively, will be competing in various maps of PUBG MOBILE to score the valuable placement and kill points. For teams who made a poor start to Day 1 like SynerGE, Yoodo Gank, Yalla Esports and Alpha Legends, they will be hoping for a fresh push to crack the hotly contested top 10. 

Day 2: Friday, August 7

  • Match 1: Erangel
  • Match 2: Vikendi
  • Match 3: Erangel
  • Match 4: Miramar
  • Match 5: Sanhok
  • Match 6: Erangel

Day 3: Saturday, August 8

Day 4: Sunday, August 9

The map order remains the same for the East and West Zone. Matches will commence at 5:30 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST for the East and West Zone, respectively. PMWL Finals live stream will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel. 

PMWL Finals standings after Day 1

East Zone

  1. BOX Gaming - 110 points
  2. Bigetron RA - 96 points
  3. U Level Up Esports - 87 points
  4. MegaStars - 68 points
  5. Orange Rock - 54 points
  6. TeamIND - 54 points
  7. RRQ Athena - 53 points
  8. TSM-Entity - 51 points
  9. GXR Celtz - 44 points
  10. Team Secret - 43 points
  11. Valdus The Murder - 38 points
  12. Reject Scarlet - 38 points
  13. T1 - 30 points
  14. SynerGE - 29 points
  15. Yoodo Gank - 28 points
  16. King of Gamers Club - 26 points

West Zone

  1. Cloud9 - 119 points
  2. Futbolist - 78 points
  3. Nova Esports - 78 points
  4. KoninaPower - 63 points
  5. Tempo Storm - 60 points
  6. Wildcard Gaming - 59 points
  7. Team Queso - 58 points
  8. Loops Esports - 54 points
  9. DreamEaters - 52 points
  10. Team Umbra - 49 points
  11. B4 Esports - 41 points
  12. UDRKillers - 40 points
  13. Pittsburgh Knights - 31 points
  14. Team Unique - 27 points
  15. Yalla Esports - 21 points
  16. Alpha Legends - 15 points

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Twitter)

