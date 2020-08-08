PMWL Finals Schedule For Day 3, Map Order And Live Streaming Details

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero is fast approaching its conclusive days. The opening two days of PMWL Finals are behind us and the month-long event looks set for some intense matches during the final two days of the global tournament.

PMCO 2019 Global Champions Bigetron RA is the current leader in the East Zone and are the favourites to add yet another global championship to their growing list of accolades. BTR's quest for glory, based on the current standings, will be challenged by Vietnamese side BOX Gaming and PUBG MOBILE veterans RRQ Athena. There is only a 19-point gap between first-placed BTR and third-placed RRQ.

The Grand Finals Day 2 leaderboard and the overall finals of the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL



RRQ Athena dominating coming into Day 2. With only two remaining days of the Grand Finals, who will win that champion title? #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/mf8BFZB5zK — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 7, 2020

Meanwhile, in the West Zone, League champions Loops Esports have surprisingly dropped off the pace, allowing favourites Cloud9 and Futbolist to run-away with a handsome lead. Cloud9 and Futbolist are both currently with 174 points, with the latter taking the second spot due to C9's superior win count - Cloud9 has three CDs as compared to Futbolist's 1.

Also Read | PMWL Super Weekend Standings Week 3 Day 5 For East And West Teams

PMWL Finals schedule

A total of 24 matches (six each day) will be played over a span of four days in the Finals. The top 16 teams in the East and West Zone, respectively, will be competing in various maps of PUBG MOBILE to score the valuable placement and kill points. With two days of the finals already played, teams currently lying in the bottom half of the table would be hoping to make one final push in order to breach the top 10 in their respective standings. However, considering the form of the top sides, it could prove to be extremely difficult.

Also Read | How To Join Custom Room In PUBG Mobile? Explained In Detail

The six matches for the day will three matches in PUBG MOBILE's tried and tested Erangel. Cramped between the three will be one each of Vikendi, Sanhok and Miramar.

Day 3: Saturday, August 8

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Erangel

Match 4: Miramar

Match 5: Sanhok

Match 6: Erangel

Day 4: Sunday, August 9

The above-mentioned map order remains the same for the East and West Zone. In the East Zone, matches will start at 5:30 PM IST. The same will commence at 11:30 PM IST for the West Zone.

PMWL Finals live stream will be available on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel. Alternatively, PMWL Finals East will also be streamed on PUBG MOBILE India's official YouTube channel.

Also Read | PMWL Finals Standings And Results Of Day 1 For East And West Teams

Also Read | PMWL Kill Leaders From Finals Day 1: BOX Break & C9 Beowulf Take Charge

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)