PMWL Finals Standings And Results Of Day 2 For East And West Teams

A look at the PMWL Finals standings after the end of Day 2. Bigetron RA leads in the East Zone while Cloud9 holds the top spot in the West.

Sujay Chakraborty
pmwl finals standings

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero concluded with its Day 2 of the finals on Friday, August 7. After 12 matches, Bigetron RA is leading in the East Zone while Cloud 9 is the current leader in the West. Here's how the PMWL Finals standings look like after Day 2:

PMWL Finals standings, results: East Zone

Current leaders BTR have scored 180 points with 72 kills on the board and two Chicken Dinners. Day 1 leaders, BOX Gaming failed to convert their consistent performances to wins on Day 2, eventually falling 16 points behind the leaders. RRQ Athena has firmly established a top three placing after taking home three CDs on Friday, taking their overall tally to four. They have scored 161 points after 12 matches.  

  • Match 1: T1 (6 kills)
  • Match 2: King of Gamers (4 kills)
  • Match 3: RRQ Athena (15 kills)
  • Match 4: RRQ Athena (6 kills)
  • Match 5: Bigetron RA (11 kills)
  • Match 6: RRQ Athena (12 kills)
  Team WWCD Kills Total Points
1 Bigetron RA 2 72 180
2 BOX Gaming 1 69 164
3 RRQ Athena 4 60 161
4 TeamIND 0 50 121
5 Orange Rock 0 51 116
6 U Level Up Esports 2 42 114
7 TSM-Entity 0 60 110
8 MegaStars 0 36 110
9 T1 1 38 104
10 SynerGE 0 27 85
11 King of Gamers Club 1 26 85
12 Valdus The Murder 0 43 84
13 GXR Celtz 0 31 79
14 Team Secret 0 26 67
15 Reject Scarlet 1 23 64
16 Yoodo Gank 0 20 50

PMWL Finals standings, results: West Zone

Cloud9 kept hold of the top spot at the end of Day 2 with 174 points to their name. However, second-placed Futbolist had a better day as they managed to cut the point deficit, currently trailing on just wins - Cloud9 has three CDs as compared to Futbolist's 1. NOVA Esports follows with 146 points and 51 kills. 

  • Match 1: NOVA Esports (6 kills)
  • Match 2: Tempo Storm (8 kills)
  • Match 3: KoninaPower (16 kills)
  • Match 4: Cloud9 (13 kills)
  • Match 5: Wildcard Gaming (4 kills)
  • Match 6: Team Queso (11 kills)
  Team WWCD Kills Total Points
1 Cloud9 3 72 174
2 Futbolist 1 81 174
3 Nova Esports 3 51 146
4 Team Queso 1 58 127
5 Tempo Storm 1 54 126
6 KoninaPower 1 48 122
7 Loops Esports 1 47 116
8 Wildcard Gaming 1 41 114
9 DreamEaters 0 038 101
10 UDRKillers 0 32 97
11 Team UMBRA 0 43 93
12 Team Unique 0 40 81
13 B4 Esports 0 19 65
14 Yalla Esports 0 24 63
15 Pittsburgh Knights 0 22 57
16 Alpha Legends 0 9 24

PMWL Finals Day 3 will start on Saturday, August 7. Matches will start at 5:30 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST in the East and West Zone, respectively.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)

