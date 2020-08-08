PMWL Finals Standings And Results Of Day 2 For East And West Teams

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero concluded with its Day 2 of the finals on Friday, August 7. After 12 matches, Bigetron RA is leading in the East Zone while Cloud 9 is the current leader in the West. Here's how the PMWL Finals standings look like after Day 2:

PMWL Finals standings, results: East Zone

Current leaders BTR have scored 180 points with 72 kills on the board and two Chicken Dinners. Day 1 leaders, BOX Gaming failed to convert their consistent performances to wins on Day 2, eventually falling 16 points behind the leaders. RRQ Athena has firmly established a top three placing after taking home three CDs on Friday, taking their overall tally to four. They have scored 161 points after 12 matches.

Match 1: T1 (6 kills)

Match 2: King of Gamers (4 kills)

Match 3: RRQ Athena (15 kills)

Match 4: RRQ Athena (6 kills)

Match 5: Bigetron RA (11 kills)

Match 6: RRQ Athena (12 kills)

Team WWCD Kills Total Points 1 Bigetron RA 2 72 180 2 BOX Gaming 1 69 164 3 RRQ Athena 4 60 161 4 TeamIND 0 50 121 5 Orange Rock 0 51 116 6 U Level Up Esports 2 42 114 7 TSM-Entity 0 60 110 8 MegaStars 0 36 110 9 T1 1 38 104 10 SynerGE 0 27 85 11 King of Gamers Club 1 26 85 12 Valdus The Murder 0 43 84 13 GXR Celtz 0 31 79 14 Team Secret 0 26 67 15 Reject Scarlet 1 23 64 16 Yoodo Gank 0 20 50

PMWL Finals standings, results: West Zone

Cloud9 kept hold of the top spot at the end of Day 2 with 174 points to their name. However, second-placed Futbolist had a better day as they managed to cut the point deficit, currently trailing on just wins - Cloud9 has three CDs as compared to Futbolist's 1. NOVA Esports follows with 146 points and 51 kills.

Match 1: NOVA Esports (6 kills)

Match 2: Tempo Storm (8 kills)

Match 3: KoninaPower (16 kills)

Match 4: Cloud9 (13 kills)

Match 5: Wildcard Gaming (4 kills)

Match 6: Team Queso (11 kills)

Team WWCD Kills Total Points 1 Cloud9 3 72 174 2 Futbolist 1 81 174 3 Nova Esports 3 51 146 4 Team Queso 1 58 127 5 Tempo Storm 1 54 126 6 KoninaPower 1 48 122 7 Loops Esports 1 47 116 8 Wildcard Gaming 1 41 114 9 DreamEaters 0 038 101 10 UDRKillers 0 32 97 11 Team UMBRA 0 43 93 12 Team Unique 0 40 81 13 B4 Esports 0 19 65 14 Yalla Esports 0 24 63 15 Pittsburgh Knights 0 22 57 16 Alpha Legends 0 9 24

PMWL Finals Day 3 will start on Saturday, August 7. Matches will start at 5:30 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST in the East and West Zone, respectively.

