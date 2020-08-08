PMWL Finals Standings And Results Of Day 2 For East And West Teams

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero concluded with its Day 2 of the finals on Friday, August 7. After 12 matches, Bigetron RA is leading in the East Zone while Cloud 9 is the current leader in the West. Here's how the PMWL Finals standings look like after Day 2:
Current leaders BTR have scored 180 points with 72 kills on the board and two Chicken Dinners. Day 1 leaders, BOX Gaming failed to convert their consistent performances to wins on Day 2, eventually falling 16 points behind the leaders. RRQ Athena has firmly established a top three placing after taking home three CDs on Friday, taking their overall tally to four. They have scored 161 points after 12 matches.
|Team
|WWCD
|Kills
|Total Points
|1
|Bigetron RA
|2
|72
|180
|2
|BOX Gaming
|1
|69
|164
|3
|RRQ Athena
|4
|60
|161
|4
|TeamIND
|0
|50
|121
|5
|Orange Rock
|0
|51
|116
|6
|U Level Up Esports
|2
|42
|114
|7
|TSM-Entity
|0
|60
|110
|8
|MegaStars
|0
|36
|110
|9
|T1
|1
|38
|104
|10
|SynerGE
|0
|27
|85
|11
|King of Gamers Club
|1
|26
|85
|12
|Valdus The Murder
|0
|43
|84
|13
|GXR Celtz
|0
|31
|79
|14
|Team Secret
|0
|26
|67
|15
|Reject Scarlet
|1
|23
|64
|16
|Yoodo Gank
|0
|20
|50
Cloud9 kept hold of the top spot at the end of Day 2 with 174 points to their name. However, second-placed Futbolist had a better day as they managed to cut the point deficit, currently trailing on just wins - Cloud9 has three CDs as compared to Futbolist's 1. NOVA Esports follows with 146 points and 51 kills.
|Team
|WWCD
|Kills
|Total Points
|1
|Cloud9
|3
|72
|174
|2
|Futbolist
|1
|81
|174
|3
|Nova Esports
|3
|51
|146
|4
|Team Queso
|1
|58
|127
|5
|Tempo Storm
|1
|54
|126
|6
|KoninaPower
|1
|48
|122
|7
|Loops Esports
|1
|47
|116
|8
|Wildcard Gaming
|1
|41
|114
|9
|DreamEaters
|0
|038
|101
|10
|UDRKillers
|0
|32
|97
|11
|Team UMBRA
|0
|43
|93
|12
|Team Unique
|0
|40
|81
|13
|B4 Esports
|0
|19
|65
|14
|Yalla Esports
|0
|24
|63
|15
|Pittsburgh Knights
|0
|22
|57
|16
|Alpha Legends
|0
|9
|24
PMWL Finals Day 3 will start on Saturday, August 7. Matches will start at 5:30 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST in the East and West Zone, respectively.
