PMWL Kill Leaders After Week 3 League Play: Bigetron & Futbolist Headline After W3D2

The third and final Super Weekend of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero is upon us. Teams in the East and West Zone have endured the last two weeks of intense action and now only the upcoming weekend stands between them and the much-anticipated League Finals. As for the teams currently lying in the bottom of the overall leaderboard, the weekend will be one last chance to make a push to qualify for the finals.

PMWL League Play Week 3 was a rollercoaster affair for both the zones. In the West, Super Weekend leader Cloud9 failed to turn up during the league stage, ending outside the top 16 in the league standings. Meanwhile, Super Weekend East leader, Bigetron RA, almost endured a similar fate after they finished 19th at the end of Day 1. However, the PMCO 2019 Global Champions came back firing all cylinders on Day 2, reclaiming the top spot and entering Super Weekend 3 in style. Here's a look at the PMWL kill leaders from Week 3 so far:

The kill leaderboard week 3 day 2 league play, in the PUBG MOBILE World League East & West! #PMWL pic.twitter.com/2RgAIycQAQ — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 30, 2020

Also Read | PMWL League Play Standings: East And West Results From Week 3 Day 2

PMWL East Zone

Bigetron RA clinched 114 points during the League Play with two Chicken Dinners and 49 kills to their name. TSM-Entity, who finished fifth after Week 3 Day 1, took the second-highest kills in the East with 46 kills to their name. Among individual fraggers, Day 2 was dominated by players from Bigetron and King of Gamers. PUBG MOBILE's leading twin duo, BTR Luxxy and BTR Zuxxy ended up sharing the top spot on Day 2 with 14 kills each. KOG Braga, KOG Soup77 and BTR Microboy followed with 11, 9 and 8 kills to their name, respectively.

TSM Jonathan was the top fragger on Day 1 with 11 kills to his name. U Level Up's Chaxin and Winter (10 kills each), TSM Clutchgod (10 kills) and TSM Neyoo (9 kills) rounded off the top five.

Week 3 Day 1 of the league play leaderboard and kill leaders of the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL @TSM-Entity sweeping the battlegrounds and claiming that number one spot! pic.twitter.com/ORBmWFSz4X — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 28, 2020

Also Read | PMWL Super Weekend Schedule For Week 3 Day 3, East And West Teams

PMWL West Zone

Week 3 in the West has so far been dominated by Futbolist, who took the top spot with 137 points and a whopping 68 kills in eight games. However, much of Futbolist's dominance came on Day 1, which is reflected by their absence in Day 2 Kill Leaders. West's top fragging side Loops Esports' Dadin took the cake on Day 2 with 11 kills to his name. He shared the honour with Team Queso's assaulter Ayala and B4 Esports' Mickzera. Team Umbra's Vindex and UDR Killers' Ulises followed with 10 kills each.

Futbolist's Lutz and Lovazin headline the kill feed on Day 1 with an astonishing 21 and 15 kills, respectively in just four matches. Yalla Esports' Zana (11 kills), DreamEaters' Matic (9 kills) and NOVA Esports' Xifan (8 kills) completed the top five on Day 1.

Week 3 Day 1 of the league play leaderboard and kill leaders of the PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL



Great showing by the teams! @FutbolistCo coming on top with 2 chicken dinners to their name. pic.twitter.com/YsxcZdUoFU — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 29, 2020

Super Weekend 3 will kick off on Friday, July 31. Matches will start at 5:30 PM IST for the East Zone and 11:30 PM IST for the West Zone.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile New Policy For India: What Is The New Privacy Policy For Indian Players?

Also Read | PMWL 2020: All Qualified Teams From East And West For Super Weekend 3

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)