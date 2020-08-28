PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 6 Semi-finals Schedule, Live Streaming

The semi-finals stage of PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split 2020: India will conclude on Friday, August 28. The 21 qualified teams, divided into three groups (seven teams per group), are scheduled to play a total of 16 games each over a span of the six-day semi-finals. Teams collect points on the basis of their placings in each of the matches along with the number of kills they score.

At the end of Friday's scheduled matches, the top 14 teams will advance to the Finals. Two teams from PUBG MOBILE Pro League 2020 Spring Spit: South Asia will also participate in the 16-team lobby. PMCO Fall Split 2020 has a combined prize pool of $1 million.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India schedule: Semi-finals Day 6

The seven teams in Group A have completed their scheduled 16 matches. The four remaining matches on Day 6 will be played between the teams in Group B and C. Matches will commence on Friday, August 28, 6:00 PM IST. Live streaming of PMCO Fall Split 2020 India will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports' YouTube Channel.

Map Order

Match 1: Erangel - 6:00 PM IST

Match 2: Sanhok - 6:45 PM IST

Match 3: Vikendi - 7:30 PM IST

Match 4: Erangel - 8:15 PM IST

Teams in action

Group B: Team Mayhem, Reckoning Esports, Optimum Esports, TEAM iNSANE, Team LegStumpSTALWART ESPORTS, Nox Official

Group C: XSpark, FALLENangelz, Team INGL, MCYS, Team ESN, HEX ReaperX, BlitzkriegXP

PMCO Fall Split India standings

VR1 Esports - 205 points (79 kills) FutureStation - 185 points (66 kills) BlitzkriegXP - 161 points (63 kills) Reckoning - 153 points (61 kills) XSpark - 150 points (62 kills) Team Insane - 146 points (56 kills) Team INGL - 133 points (46 kills) Fintox Gaming - 130 points (49 kills) Team ESN - 127 points (64 kills) UP50Esports - 126 points (45 kills) Lord Fam- 124 points (31 kills) Hep ReaperX - 124 points (30 kills) Team Mayhem - 119 points (32 kills) Aztecs ESP - 111 points (43 kills) Optimum Esports - 108 points (45 kills) Stalwart Esports - 104 points (49 kills) Nox Official - 104 points (36 kills) MCYS - 104 points (38 kills) FallenAngelz - 94 points (32 kills) Team Legstump - 76 points (36 kills) Nalayk - 64 points (23 kills)

