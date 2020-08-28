PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 6 Semi-finals Schedule, Live Streaming

The semi-finals stage of PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split 2020: India will conclude on Friday, August 28. The 21 qualified teams, divided into three groups (seven teams per group), are scheduled to play a total of 16 games each over a span of the six-day semi-finals. Teams collect points on the basis of their placings in each of the matches along with the number of kills they score.
At the end of Friday's scheduled matches, the top 14 teams will advance to the Finals. Two teams from PUBG MOBILE Pro League 2020 Spring Spit: South Asia will also participate in the 16-team lobby. PMCO Fall Split 2020 has a combined prize pool of $1 million.
Tune into the Semi Finals of the PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split 2020! #PMCO Pakistan day 4 & #PMCO South Asia & India day 6!— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 27, 2020
Watch the action live:
📺https://t.co/IGiaHr7JBO
📺https://t.co/ekDjFoCamD
📺https://t.co/rgegn6fG9Q pic.twitter.com/t53QdaefBN
Also Read | PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Semi-finals Day 4 Results And Overall Standings
The seven teams in Group A have completed their scheduled 16 matches. The four remaining matches on Day 6 will be played between the teams in Group B and C. Matches will commence on Friday, August 28, 6:00 PM IST. Live streaming of PMCO Fall Split 2020 India will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports' YouTube Channel.
Group B: Team Mayhem, Reckoning Esports, Optimum Esports, TEAM iNSANE, Team LegStumpSTALWART ESPORTS, Nox Official
Group C: XSpark, FALLENangelz, Team INGL, MCYS, Team ESN, HEX ReaperX, BlitzkriegXP
Also Read | PMCO Pakistan Postpone Semi-final After Repetitive, Damning Hacking Allegations
Also Read | PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 4: Complete Semifinals Schedule, Stages And Prize Pool
Also Read | PMCO 2020: NINETEEN Teams Disqualified For Hacking; Group Stage To Resume On Friday