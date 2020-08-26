Pusha-T, Logic Revealed As Co-owners Of Chaos EC's Parent Company

GG Group, founded by Virgin Gaming co-founders Billy Levy and Zack Zeldin, recently acquired both Chaos Esports Club and Do Not Peek Entertainment. While announcing the news, the organization revealed that rappers Logic, Pusha-T and others are co-owners of the company. Pusha-T has seemingly been a partner for two years.

Pusha-T, Logic revealed as owners of Chaos EC's parent company GG Group

The GG Group was founded in 2018 by Kevy, Zeldin and esports entrepreneur Steven Salz. As per Complex, they are moving forward to a new chapter in the business, which comes with some new announcements made by the group. This includes changes and new content for Chaos Esports Club (Chaos EC), which was acquired by GG Group. As per reports, Chaos EC has won $5 million over the last five years in competitive tournament winnings

The GG Group announced Pusha-T, Logic and Upscale Vandal as co-owners. As per the company, the co-owners are "actively" involved in the development of future activities, which will eventually grow their market and involve increasing audience engagement. The company also named Ramon Gamble as president this year.

As per reports, GG aims to use Chaos to deliver and organise engaging gaming-related content that includes various live-stream events and short-form features. They are aiming to support social equity in eSports and gaming by calling themselves a "resource for good" which helps bring change. In his interview with Complex, Pusha-T revealed that he was been with GG for over a year. “I’ve been a part of this ownership group close to two years now and since the beginning, my main call to action was to focus on the lack of inclusion and diversity in the gaming industry," Pusha-T explained.

He added that the team is focusing on "developing the new infrastructure leading up to a relaunch". The rapper added that he felt there was no better time to "harp" on their "namesake when there’s actual Chaos erupting outside". "Any business I’m a part of has to be proactive in using its resources and platform to support the fight against social injustice," said the 43-year-old rapper. On the other hand, GG Group's tie-up with full-suite production studio Do Not Peek Entertainment links them to Scott Smith and Jason Baker.

(Image credits: Pusha-T, Logic Instagram)