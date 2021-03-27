Singapore Major Dota 2 2021 Schedule, Prize Money, Live Stream Details

With the ONE Esports Singapore Major kicking off on Saturday, March 27, the Wild Card stage for the tournament will officially begin as well. There's a prize pool of $500,000 up for grabs at the Singapore Major, as well as 2,700 DPC points to get teams closer to qualifying for The International 10. Here's a look at the Singapore Major Dota 2 2021 schedule and live stream details for the event.

Singapore Major Dota 2 2021 schedule and preview

A total of 18 teams will compete for a shot at a piece of the huge prize pool, which should make the Dota 2 Singapore Major an extremely exciting tournament to watch. The Dota 2 Singapore Major is scheduled to begin from Saturday, March 27th onwards with the Wild Card stage. The tournament will end on Sunday, April 4 with the Grand Finals. Each day, the action will kick off at 2:00 AM GMT (7:30 AM IST).

Here is the complete schedule for the tournament:

Wild Card - March 27-28

Group Stage - March 29-30

Playoffs - March 31- April 4

Due to the DPC rankings, teams have been thrown into three categories: Those who have already qualified for the playoffs, those who have qualified for the group stage, and those who have qualified for the Wild Card. The playoffs will, of course, feature a double-elimination bracket format, with all matches being best-of-three, with the exception of the best-of-five grand finals.

In the Wild Card stages of the tournament, made up of two full days of matches, six teams will be competing in a best-of-two round-robin to see which two teams will advance to the group stage. The six wild card teams are Team Nigma, Team Liquid, Vici Gaming, PSG.LGD, T1, and AS Monaco Gambit. The Wild Card stage will also see only two of the six teams in this section advance to the group stage.

Singapore Major prize money distribution

The prize pool for the tournament is $500,000 and 2,700 Pro Circuit points. Here is the breakdown of the prize money:

1st place - $200,000

2nd place - $100,000

3rd place - $75,000

4th place - $50,000

5th & 6th place - $25,000

7th & 8th place - $12,500

The Singapore Major starts now! The DPC is back with 16 of the best teams in the world competing in the race to TI10. Watch it live on https://t.co/9fC9HbJcRE pic.twitter.com/2AJ5BszpyJ — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) March 27, 2021

Singapore Major Dota 2 2021 live stream details

To catch all the action from the tournament, fans can tune into a 4K broadcast on One Esports’ YouTube channel once the Singapore Major begins. Alternatively, fans can watch the 1080p stream on either Twitch or Facebook.

Image Credits - Dota2.com