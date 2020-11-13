Tencent Rakes In Whopping $5.88 BILLION Profit In Q3 2020, Reports 29% Increase In Revenue

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese conglomerate Tencent Holding did not show any signs of slow growth. The world's largest video game vendor recently published its financial statement for the third quarter (Q3) of 2020, boasting a ridiculous 85% growth in net profit as compared to Q3 2019. The Tencent Q3 profit, as reported by the Chinese holding company, was $5.88 billion. The Q3 2020 closed on Wednesday, November 11.

Tencent revenue for Q3 2020

Tencent Holding posted net revenue of $18.9 billion, which is 29% higher than their net revenue in the third quarter of 2019 ($14.7 billion). In Q3 2019, they reported a net income of $3.52 billion. The company reported that its quarterly revenues from online games increased by 45% to ¥41.4 billion ($6.26 billion). This comes as no surprise considering the popularity of online games, especially eSports titles has grown exponentially, even due to the impact of COVID-19.

The rapid growth in revenue can be primarily attributed to the contributions made by domestic mobile games like Peacekeeper Elite and Honor of Kings, which reportedly exceeded 100 million average daily users within the first 10 months of 2020. In overseas markets, Tencent has a hand in most esports titles, including the ever-so-popular PUBG Mobile and Clash of Clans. Revenues from mobile games alone were $4.92 billion.

In recent years, Tencent has established a monopoly in online gaming, as it has considerable stakes in most major game developers across the globe. Tencent owns Riot Games, who developed the popular eSports title League of Legends. It also an 84% stake in Supercell (Clash of Clans), 40% stake in Epic Games (Fortnite), 11.5% stake in Bluehole (PUBG) and 5% stakes each in Activision Blizzard (Call of Duty) and Ubisoft (Watch Dogs).

Apart from its revenue stream from online gaming, Tencent Holding also owns social platforms like WeChat and Weixin. As per Tencent's statement, monthly active users on the two platforms peaked at 1.2 billion, a 5.4% growth as compared to last year. Tencent share price, at the time of writing, was listed at 595.00 HKD (Hong Kong Dollars). It rose 3.12% on Friday, and are up by more than 54% in 2020.

