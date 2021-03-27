What happened to BoBoKa? Why is BoBoKa missing Singapore Major Dota 2?

Quick links:
Earlier, Team Aster took to their official Weibo page to announce that one of their players, Ye "BoBoKa" Zhibia, also known by his player tag "Borax," will miss this year’s ONE Esports Singapore Major Dota 2 tournament due to ‘personal reasons’. Team Aster’s coach Cheng "Mad" Han will fill in for BoBoKa, who could return following the conclusion of the Singapore Major. Aster is one of the Chinese representatives in the tournament, apart from Vici Gaming, Invictus Gaming, and PSG.LGD.
BoBoKa and team secured their spot in the Major by finishing second in the Dota Pro Circuit's Chinese regional league. But despite helping his team qualify for the Singapore Major, the 24-year-old becomes the 15th player to miss the tournament. Two team and around four players have already withdrawn from the competition due to coronavirus and other health-related reasons.
While Team Aster claimed that BoBoKa is out due to ‘personal reasons,’ the Chinese media thinks differently. According to reports, rumours are swirling around that the Dota pro was allegedly arrested by the police for soliciting prostitution – something that is very illegal in China. If it’s true, it makes sense why Team Aster is not disclosing the news, considering they are getting ready for a major tournament and BoBoKa’s alleged actions could indeed leave a black mark on the organisation.
These rumours coming out about Team Aster's Boboka are wild if true. According to gossip sources in China the player will miss the Singapore Major after being arrested for soliciting a prostitute. That's got to be an esports first. pic.twitter.com/0RFUekLf71March 26, 2021
While the rumours are yet to be confirmed, fans from all over the world chimed in on the topic, giving mixed reactions. Some called the media reports fake, while others labelled BoBoKa’s alleged actions as “shameful”. “If it’s true, he should be in jail,” wrote a fan. “Poor guy just wanted to get laid,” added another. “China baby it's a different beast,” commented a third.
The ONE Esports Singapore Major Dota 2 tournament is scheduled to take place from March 27 to April 4, 2021, with the winner receiving a whopping $200,000 price. The wild card stage will kick-off the event, followed by the group stage, eventually leading up to the double-elimination playoff round.
|Placement
|Prize Money
|DPC Points
|1st
|$200,000
|500
|2nd
|$100,000
|450
|3rd
|$75,000
|400
|4th
|$50,000
|350
|5th-6th
|$25,000
|300
|7th-8th
|$12,000
|200