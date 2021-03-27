Earlier, Team Aster took to their official Weibo page to announce that one of their players, Ye "BoBoKa" Zhibia, also known by his player tag "Borax," will miss this year’s ONE Esports Singapore Major Dota 2 tournament due to ‘personal reasons’. Team Aster’s coach Cheng "Mad" Han will fill in for BoBoKa, who could return following the conclusion of the Singapore Major. Aster is one of the Chinese representatives in the tournament, apart from Vici Gaming, Invictus Gaming, and PSG.LGD.

Singapore Major Dota 2 live stream: What happened to BoBoKa?

BoBoKa and team secured their spot in the Major by finishing second in the Dota Pro Circuit's Chinese regional league. But despite helping his team qualify for the Singapore Major, the 24-year-old becomes the 15th player to miss the tournament. Two team and around four players have already withdrawn from the competition due to coronavirus and other health-related reasons.

What happened to BoBoKa? Why is BoBoKa missing Singapore Major Dota 2?

While Team Aster claimed that BoBoKa is out due to ‘personal reasons,’ the Chinese media thinks differently. According to reports, rumours are swirling around that the Dota pro was allegedly arrested by the police for soliciting prostitution – something that is very illegal in China. If it’s true, it makes sense why Team Aster is not disclosing the news, considering they are getting ready for a major tournament and BoBoKa’s alleged actions could indeed leave a black mark on the organisation.

Why is BoBoKa missing Singapore Major Dota 2? Fans react

While the rumours are yet to be confirmed, fans from all over the world chimed in on the topic, giving mixed reactions. Some called the media reports fake, while others labelled BoBoKa’s alleged actions as “shameful”. “If it’s true, he should be in jail,” wrote a fan. “Poor guy just wanted to get laid,” added another. “China baby it's a different beast,” commented a third.

Singapore Major Dota 2 live stream: Singapore Major Dota 2 schedule

The ONE Esports Singapore Major Dota 2 tournament is scheduled to take place from March 27 to April 4, 2021, with the winner receiving a whopping $200,000 price. The wild card stage will kick-off the event, followed by the group stage, eventually leading up to the double-elimination playoff round.

Singapore Major Dota 2 schedule: Singapore Major Dota 2 prize money

Placement Prize Money DPC Points 1st $200,000 500 2nd $100,000 450 3rd $75,000 400 4th $50,000 350 5th-6th $25,000 300 7th-8th $12,000 200

