1-2 Down In 95th Min To Beating Leicester, Harry Kane 'will Never Forget' Spurs' Comeback

Steven Bergwijn's brace in stoppage time sealed a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory for Tottenham Hotspur against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night.

Following one of Premier League's most cracking encounters, Harry Kane lauded his side's performance and highlighted the game as one that he would never forget.

Harry Kane reflects on Tottenham's dramatic comeback win

While speaking in his post-match interview, Harry Kane said, "What a rollercoaster of emotions that was. To get two goals like that - these are games you will never forget in a career. Overall we deserved the victory. We were the better side. We were disappointed to go 2-1 down but we were creating the chances. We never gave up and Stevie came on and made the difference."

Leicester City vs Tottenham: Steven Bergwijn's stoppage-time heroics

The Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur game is likely to go down in history as a Premier League classic after Steven Bergwijn scored two goals in stoppage time to help his side make a remarkable comeback in the game. The Dutch international scored the equaliser from close range in the fifth minute of added time before scoring a dramatic winner two minutes later to send the away crowd into raptures.

Incredible. Inconceivable.



We have no words for this. pic.twitter.com/eQAUaKleRi — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 19, 2022

Soon after the restart, Leicester lost possession to Harry Kane, who played an outstanding ball behind the Foxes' defence. Bergwijn was onto it and went past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel before he calmly finished it with an acute angle in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Previously, when a team made such a late comeback was in Manchester City's title-winning season in 2012. The Citizens perhaps made one of the best turnarounds in Premier League history as they scored in the 92nd and 94th minutes to beat Queen Park Rangers 3-2 in May 2012 to beat Manchester United to the title on goal difference.

Premier League table update: Tottenham climb to fifth

Following an outstanding comeback, Tottenham Hotspur climbed up to fifth place in the Premier League standings with 36 points, just a point behind fourth-placed West Ham, who have played three games more.

On the other hand, Leicester City is currently in tenth place in the Premier League table with 25 points after 19 matches.