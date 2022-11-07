10 Red Cards? World Cup-bound Referee Does The Unthinkable In Argentine Cup Final: Watch

Bizarre scenes were witnessed during the Boca Juniors vs Racing Club Argentine Champions Trophy final on Sunday night. A total of 10 players from both teams were handed red cards by a FIFA World Cup 2022-bound referee Facundo Tello during the match and sent off later. The strange events occurred after Racing Club midfielder Carlos Alcaraz was spotted triggering a brawl in front of the Boca Juniors fans while celebrating his 118th-minute goal.

Noberto Briasco scored the opening goal of the night for Boca Juniors in the 19th minute, before Matias Rojas equalized scores for Racing in the 22nd minute. With no goals scored in the opening 90 minutes, the match went to extra time with a 1-1 scoreline. Alcaraz then scored the winning goal with just two minutes remaining before a penalty shootout.

Unbelievable! 10 players from both teams shown red cards

Having deceived Boca Juniors goalkeeper Agustin Rossi to convert Gonzalo Piovi’s cross through a header, Alcaraz pulled off an extended celebration in front of the Boca fans. This left the Boca players furious as a bizarre series of events followed later. It is pertinent to mention that two Boca players Sebastian Villa and Johan Carbonero, alongside a player from Racing, Alan Varela, were already sent off by this time.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz then became the fourth player to be sent off the field, before six more red cards followed him down the tunnel. Luis Advincula at 120+5’, Carlos Zambrano at 120+6’, Diego Gonzalez at 120+7’, Frank Fabra at 120+8’ and Dario Benedetto at 120+10’ were the other Boca players to be shown red cards. At the same time, Jonathan Galvian at 120+6’ was the other Racing club footballer to be sent off by referee Facundo Tello. Meanwhile, Racing Club ended up picking a 2-1 win and clinching the title.

Las 7 expulsiones de jugadores de campo en #Boca vs #Racing:

📌BOCA

🔴Min 90+4 Villa

🔴Min 99 Varela

🔴Min 124 Advincula

🔴Min 127 Fabra

🔴Min 129 Benedetto

📌RACING

🔴Min 90+4 Carbonero

🔴Min 123 Alcaraz

📌Arbitraje de Tello pic.twitter.com/vc1vgJsAl9 — Locos x un Gol (@locosxungol) November 6, 2022

More about 2022 Qatar-bound referee Facundo Tello

Tello is a 40-year-old football referee, who was registered as an international referee for FIFA, since 2019. However, he has been officiating in the top tier of Argentine club football since 2013. He will be one of the six South American referees who will travel to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022, which begins on November 20.