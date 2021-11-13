11-year-old Fan Reveals What Cristiano Ronaldo Said As She Got His Jersey In Ireland Game

An 11-year- old fan made headlines on Friday after Portugal vs Ireland, World Cup Qualifiers match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The 11-year-old fan identified as Addison Whelan plays for Shelbourne’s U13s and couldn’t hold herself back as the full-time whistle went off. She ran into the itch and greeted the legendary footballer with a hug. The match ended in a draw, as Portugal reached the top of the Group A standings of the FIFA World Cup European qualifiers. After the conclusion of the match, Ronaldo gifted the young fan his match shirt to make her day better.

While speaking to RTE Radio 1 after the match, Whelan revealed details about what Manchester United star said while gifting his shirt to her. Explaining her daring act to evade the stewards and reach to the footballer, Addison said, “I jumped over the barrier because I was in the second row. I jumped over the first row and over the barrier. Then I sprinted onto the pitch, but there was security guards running behind me and there was another two coming from the other corner so I just kept sprinting. When I seen the other two coming from the other corner I ran more towards the halfway line so then I could swerve around them, but then they caught me."

Addison Whelan was in shock as Ronaldo gave her his shirt

As she screamed Ronaldo’s name, the footballer turned and asked the stewards to let go of her. Ronaldo came near to her on being called and explaining further, the young fan said, “He came over to me. I was just in shock and crying and I was like 'can I have your jersey? Please, please. I'm a big, huge fan', He was saying are you okay? When my dad saw him taking off the shirt, my dad's face was just in shock I was like 'oh my God, this is it, this is my dream, it's finally coming true.' That was probably his last time playing in Ireland”. As revealed by Addison, Ronaldo then said to her that he appreciated that and took off his t-shirt and gifted it to the fan.

Image: AP