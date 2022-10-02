174 Killed In Shocking Riots After Football Match In Indonesia; League Suspended For Week

Update: The death toll has increased with at least 174 people now reported to be dead in the riots following a football match in Indonesia.

Indonesia's top-tier football league has been suspended following the crowd stampede incident in East Java, Indonesia. The Indonesia football stampede incident happened during Arema FC vs Persebaya Surabaya match. As per a CNN report, the incident has taken the lives of 129 people. The riots started after police had to fire tear gas to stop football fans from clashing.

Indonesia Football League witnesses worst crowd stampede incident

The Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) has said that the Indonesian top league, BRI Liga 1, has suspended games for a week following the incident, and an investigation had been launched. Persebaya Surabaya defeated Arema Malang 3-2 in the Indonesian Premier League match on Saturday night.

The clashes took place after supporters from the losing team invaded the pitch and police fired tear gas, triggering a stampede which led to cases of suffocation, according to East Java police chief Nico Afinta. Sports and Youth Minister Zainudin Amali while speaking to CNN Indonesia said that he has asked for a full investigation into the tragedy to “determine the parties responsible.”

#WATCH | At least 127 people died after violence at a football match in Indonesia, last night. The deaths occurred when angry fans invaded a football pitch after a match in East Java



(Video source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/j7Bet6f9mE — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

According to a BBC report, Persebaya Surabaya fans were banned from buying tickets for the game because of fears of clashes. However, Chief Security Minister Mahfud MD posted on Instagram that 42,000 tickets had been sold for the match at the 38,000-capacity Kanjuruhan stadium. Indonesia is due to host the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup from May 20 to June 11, with 24 participating teams. As the host, the country automatically qualifies for the cup.

Persebeya Football club took to Twitter and expressed its condolence for the victims. The tweet said, "Persebaya's big family expresses their deepest condolences for the loss of life after the Arema FC vs. Persebaya match No life is worth football Alfatihah for the victims And may the family left behind be given fortitude".