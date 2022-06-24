2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Draw Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India?

India is all set to host the 7th edition of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, the biennial international women’s youth football tournament, later this year in October. While the tournament begins on October 11, 2022, the draw for the tournament, is scheduled to take place on June 24. Being the host, India are automatically selected, and find themselves in Group A, as a total of 16 teams across four groups fight for the title.

Where is the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw taking place?

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw is taking place at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

When will the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw begin?

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on Friday.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw?

Interested football fans can watch the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw in India, by tuning in to the live telecast on Sports18 1 SD & HD. Viacom 18’s OTT platform, Voot Select will stream the U-17 World Cup live on its website and app.

More about the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will begin on October 11 in Bhubaneshwar and Goa. India are slated to play their round-robin matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, which also includes their first match on the opening day. Navi Mumbai and Goa will host the quarter-finals, while the semi-finals will be also played in Goa on October 26. Meanwhile, the DY Patil Stadium will host the third place match and the final on October 30.

Who will face who? 🤔



In a few hours, 16 teams will learn their path to World Cup glory.



🔜 #U17WWC Draw, LIVE on FIFA+ ⤵️ — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 23, 2022

2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw: Participating teams

From UEFA (Europe): Spain, France, and Germany

From CONMEBOL (South America): Brazil, Chile, and Colombia

From CONCACAF (North America): Canada, Mexico, and USA

From CAF (Africa): Morocco, Nigeria, and Tanzania

OFC (Oceania): New Zealand

Know which team goes in which pot at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw

Pot 1: India, Japan, Spain, and Germany

Pot 2: Mexico, Canada, Brazil, and New Zealand

Pot 3: Nigeria, France, USA, and China

Pot 4: Tanzania, Chile, Colombia, and Morocco



(Image: AP)