The biggest showpiece event in football i.e FIFA World Cup is two months away and the football governing body has provided a huge update regarding the start of the tournament. The FIFA World Cup will now begin a day earlier than its original date with the host set to play the opening match. According to the FIFA release, the change ensures the continuity of a long-standing tradition of marking the start of the FIFA World Cup with an opening ceremony on the occasion of the first match featuring either the hosts or the defending champions.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Qatar to face Ecuador in the opening match

The 2022 World Cup was originally scheduled to commence on November 21 but will now start on November 20. The inaugural Qatar World Cup match was originally planned between the Netherlands and Senegal but due to changes, Qatar vs Ecuador will officially be the opening match, while Netherlands vs Senegal has now been rescheduled.

The official statement on the FIFA website read, "The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick off with an even greater celebration for local and international fans as host country Qatar will now play Ecuador on Sunday 20 November at 19:00 as part of a stand-alone event. The opening match and ceremony of this year’s tournament at Al Bayt Stadium have been brought forward one day following a unanimous decision taken by the Bureau of the FIFA Council today. Consequently, the encounter between Senegal and the Netherlands has been rescheduled from 13:00 to 19:00 on Monday 21 November."

Since the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the host nation has always been playing the opening match, with Germany playing Costa Rica (2006), South Africa facing Mexico (2010), Brazil playing Croatia (2014), and Russia playing Saudi Arabia (2018).

A look at the complete groups for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking of Qatar World Cup groupings, Group A will host Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, and the Netherlands. England, Iran, the USA, and Wales will lock horns in Group B. Lionel Messi’s Argentina is placed in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Rober Lewandowski's Poland. At the same time, the reigning world champions France are placed with Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia in Group D.

Spain and Germany will fight for the top spot with each other, alongside Japan and Costa Rica in Group E, while Belgium, Canada, Morocco, and Croatia are placed in Group F. Brazil find themselves in the Group G of the tournament with Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon. Lastly, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will battle against Ghana, Uruguay, and Korea Republic in Group H.