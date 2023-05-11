The Indian football team has been drawn into Group B alongside Uzbekistan, Syria and Australia in the AFC Asian Cup. The Blue Tigers failed to get past the group stage hurdle last time in 2019 and their sole priority will be to claim a place in the round of 16. Each group winner and runners-up from the six groups will qualify for the next round while the four best third-placed teams will also join them in the proceedings.

In an exclusive chat with republicworld.com, ATK Mohun Bagan captain and a pivotal member of the Indian football team, Pritam Kotal has provided his reaction to the AFC Asian Cup draw.

ATK Mohun Bagan captain Pritam Kotal reacts on AFC Asian Cup draw

Pritam said, "This is definitely a tough group. Even we thought something like this could happen when we were discussing the draw. We were in pot four and in general, pots one, two and three consist of good teams.

"It's all right. Facing Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria would be a good test for us. We will try to give our best on the pitch and let's see what happens. You never know, we might qualify for the next round. As players we are confident.

"I will tell everyone to support us and we will try our best for our nation."



Kotal who played a pivotal role in ATKMB's maiden Indian Super League triumph this season is expected to be in the squad for the prestigious tournament. The tournament is scheduled to commence on January 12 and will continue till February 10, 2024.

Group A: Qatar, China PR, Tajikistan, Lebanon

Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India

Group C: IR Iran, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong China, Palestine

Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam

Group E: Korea Republic, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain

Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyz Republic, Oman

The Indian team hasn't done well in AFC competitions off late and it remains to be seen how they perform as this could also be the last Asian Cup for Sunil Chhetri who has already breached the twilight of his career.