2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Where Does India Stand After Triumphing Over Afghanistan?

The Sunil Chhetri-led India men’s football team earned their second victory of the ongoing AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match after defeating Afghanistan by a margin of 2-1 in the Group D match on Saturday. Captain Chhetri opened the scoresheet at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata at the 85th minute of the game, before Sahal Samad scored the winning goal at the 85th minute. On the other hand, Afghanistan’s Zubayr Amiri scored the lone goal for the visitors in the 88th minute.

A look at the 2023 AFC Asia Cup Qualifiers standings

Chhetri and co. started off their AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers campaign by earning a 2-0 win over Cambodia on June 9. Meanwhile, courtesy of the win, India solidified their position in the Group D points table. They are currently placed second in the standings with two wins from two games and a total of six points to their credit.

Hong Kong currently leads the standings with two wins in two matches and on equal points with India. However, Hong Kong is placed above India in the standings, because of their GF of 5, GA of 1 and GD of +4. At the same time, India has a GF of 4, GA of 1, and GD of +3.

Afghanistan sits third in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers points table with two defeats in two games, a GF of 2, GA of 4, and a GD of -2. On the other hand, Cambodia sits at the bottom of the points table with two losses in both their games, a GF of 0, GA of 5, and a GD of -5. India will now face Hong Kong in their next game on June 14, looking to fix their place in the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

More details about the 2023 AFC Asian Cup

It is pertinent to mention that the AFC Asian Cup qualification stage is the qualification process to determine the participating teams for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which is organized by the Asian Football Confederation. The 2023 edition of the Asian Cup final tournament will be the 18th edition of the tournament, which has been featuring a total of 24 teams since 2019. In the format used from 2004 to 2015, 16 teams used to participate in the tournament. The 2023 edition is scheduled to be held from 16 June to 16 July 2023.

(Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter)