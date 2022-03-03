'21 Trophies In 19 Years': Chelsea Fans Pay Tribute To Outgoing Owner Roman Abramovich

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich on Wednesday announced that he is trying to sell the club in view of the economic sanctions imposed upon Russia following the invasion of Ukraine last week. Abramovich is one of the wealthiest businesspersons in Russia and has owned the Premier League giants since 2003. The club had won only one league title in 1955 before Abramovich took over the ownership after a deal worth £140 million.

Meanwhile, as Abramovich announced his decision on Thursday, Chelsea FC fans were quick to react to the development. A fan said that it is heartbreaking to see Roman parting ways with the club, but added that it might be the best option currently. The fan also lauded Roman for setting up a charitable foundation where the proceeds from the sale will go for the help of war victims in Ukraine. Another fan mentioned that Roman was the best thing that happened to Chelsea. At the same time, a section of the Twitter users replied with opinions contrasting to Chelsea fans.

Chelsea's stellar run under Roman Abramovich

Abramovich’s addition to Chelsea worked like a wonder for the team as they won the Premier League title consecutively in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons. The team further added to their tally by winning the English first-tier tournament in the 2009-10 and 2014-15 season, with the most recent EPL title in the 2016-17 season. The Blues have collected 21 major trophies during Abramovich's ownership, including two Champions League titles, five FA cup titles, three League Cups, two Europa League titles, two Community Shields titles, one UEFA Super Cup, and also the FIFA Club World Cup on one occasion.

Abramovich made his fortune in oil and aluminum during the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. He is well known for his friendship with President Putin and the former Russian President Boris Yeltsin. He was the first of the mega-rich owners to buy a team in English football, with the trend still in continuation. After Chelsea, Manchester City has received investment from Abu Dhabi since 2008, and Newcastle United was bought by a Saudi Arabian consortium in 2021.

