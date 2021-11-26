21-year-old Dheeraj Singh Becomes First Indian To Be Named In ACL Team Of The Tournament

India U-23 and FC Goa custodian Dheeraj Singh has become the first-ever Indian footballer to be named in the AFC Champions League Team of the Tournament.

The goalie was exceptional behind the sticks keeping 2 clean sheets and shipping just four goals in five matches he played. The player had a percentage of 86.2 per cent and made 26 saves, including a penalty save as FC Goa finished 3rd in a group consisting of Iranian side Persepolis, Qatari club Al-Rayyan and United Arab Emirates's Al-Wahda.

His top-notch performances saw him being named in the Asian Champions League player of the tournament, the first time for an Indian player. Only earlier this year FC Goa became the first Indian club to feature in the AFC Champions League group stages.

This sure will inspire Dheeraj Singh to better his performances. The player is currently playing in the Indian Super League and hasn't had a good time so far conceding six goals in two games with FC Goa at the bottom of the table with 2 losses in two.

But it wasn't very long ago when Dheeraj Singh impressive the national team with his performances in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers. He saved two penalties in the shootout win over Kyrgyzstan as India finished second in a competitive and tough group.

Dheeraj Singh is yet to make his senior team debut but was has been a part of the national team and was the second-choice keeper behind Gurpreet Singh Sandhu when India won the SAFF Championship in October in the Maldives.

Image: Twitter/ FC Goa/ ISL Media