24-year-old French Striker Underwent Secret Medical Check-up For Chelsea In Summer: Report

Following Romelu Lukaku's loan move to Inter Milan and the sale of Timo Werner to RB Leipzig earlier this year, Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly looking for a new striker. While they did sign forward Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer, it is believed that they are looking to further bolster their attacking options. As per the latest report, RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku underwent a secret medical for the Blues in the summer for a potential move in 2023.

According to BILD, Christopher Nkunku had a medical with Chelsea in the summer and was sent a long-term contract bid for a potential transfer in 2023. It is believed that the personal terms have been agreed upon between the striker and the club, and now only the two clubs need to come to an agreement on the transfer fee to complete the transfer. The report adds that Nkunku has a €60m release clause in his contract.

Christopher Nkunku had a medical with Chelsea, confirmed as called by @BILD. 🚨🔵 #CFC



Chelsea sent long term contract bid to Nkunku to prepare the deal for 2023.



It’s not done yet, as Chelsea & RB Leipzig will speak about fee: €60m release clause, or different deal structure. pic.twitter.com/645YGNjsCc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2022

Nkunku was one of the standout performers in the Bundesliga last season as he scored 20 goals and contributed with 13 assists after 34 league games. And that is not it as he also contributed with seven goals after just six games in the UEFA Champions League. With Chelsea having struggled for goals over the past few seasons, the 24-year-old could be the real bright spark in getting the club's campaign back on track after a relatively poor start.

Chelsea are in 7th in Premier League standings

After six games, Chelsea are currently seventh in the Premier League table with 10 points, two points off rivals Manchester United in fifth and three points off the top four. Meanwhile, London rivals Arsenal currently lead the standings with 18 points, having played a game more.

If the Blues are to get their campaign back on track, it will be vital for them to register as many wins as possible in their next few games. Graham Potter's side will next face Crystal Palace on October 1 before hosting Wolves the week after followed by a game against Aston Villa on October 16.