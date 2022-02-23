'25 Goals, 4 Hattricks': Cristiano Ronaldo Faces 'favourite' Rival Atletico Madrid In UCL

Cristiano Ronaldo will face his 'favourite' opponent when his club Manchester United take a trip to Madrid to face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. The 37-year-old had spent nine years at Real Madrid and has a quite remarkable record against the Colchoneros.

Cristiano Ronaldo has netted 25 goals against Atletico Madrid the second-most against any side. Only against Sevilla (27) has he scored more. However, he has just one assist to his name against Sevilla taking the total goal contribution to 28, however, he has five assists versus Atletico Madrid taking his overall goal contribution to 30.

Ronaldo has also four hat-tricks to his name against Atletico Madrid. Three of those coming during his time in Spain with Real Madrid shirt (2012, 2017 and 2017) and once during Juventus' 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid which also saw them get the better of their opponent 3-2 in aggregate in the 2018-19 Champions League Round of 16.

In terms of matches and wins, Ronaldo has faced Atletico Madrid in 35 fixtures winning 16 of those, drawing 10 while losing nine of those.

Ronaldo's record against Atletico Madrid

La Liga

Games: 16

Wins: 7

Draws: 5

Losses: 4

Win rate: 43.8%

Goals: 12

Assists: 3

Champions League

Games: 10

Wins: 5

Draws: 3

Losses: 2

Win rate: 50%



Goals: 7

Assists: 2

Copa del Rey

Games: 7

Wins: 4

Draws: 1

Losses: 2

Win rate: 57.1%

Goals: 6

Assists: 0

Supercopa

Games: 2

Wins: 0

Draws: 1

Losses: 1

Win rate: 0%

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Total

Games: 35

Wins: 16

Draws: 10

Losses: 9

Win rate: 45.7%

Goals: 25

Assists: 5

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Team News

In terms of team news, for Atletico Madrid, Koke, Daniel Wass and Matheus Cunha have been ruled out of the clash while Yannick Carrasco can't take the field having been suspended for this encounter.

As for Manchester United, Edinson Cavani and Eric Bailly remain doubtful for the clash while third-choice keeper Tom Heaton too is unavailable.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Streaming details

Fans wondering how to watch the UCL clash between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United live in India can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Atletico Madrid vs Man United match can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app and on JioTV.

Image: AP