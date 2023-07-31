32-year-old EPL Winner Considering Retirement After Real Madrid Departure: Report

Eden Hazard was arguably the best player in the Premier League in the 2010s, as the former Chelsea star used to destroy teams wearing the blue jersey. However, things went the other way since he joined Real Madrid in 2019 for €115 million. Last month, the Spanish team terminated his contract as the player was not able to make his place in the squad even though he had one more year left at Santiago Bernabeu.

What is next for Eden Hazard?

Great finish @Benzema ⚽️Nice to see some old friends! 😉 pic.twitter.com/iiFNRtxOXv — Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) April 27, 2021

After leaving Real Madrid, 32-year-old former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is allegedly thinking about retiring. Due to recurrent injuries, Hazard struggled to have a meaningful influence during his tenure at the Bernabeu.

His time with Real Madrid was disappointing, with only 54 league matches and seven goals in all competitions in four years. Toni Kroos, Hazard's teammate, criticised him subtly, implying that following the lucrative move, Hazard allowed his career to stagnate. While there were rumours that Hazard may leave Real and sign with Inter Miami or go back to Belgium, he is currently thinking about retiring.

What happened to Hazard's possible move to the MLS?

According to several reports, the 32-year-old winger has rejected an offer to move to the MLS after receiving an offer from the David-Beckham co-woned side, Inter Miami. The club recently signed Lionel Messi, who is doing wonders for the club, but the Belgian star is thinking about retiring because of the physical toll injuries have taken on his body. He and his family are in Madrid, which could affect his decision-making in the future, but he has not received any offers yet from the European teams.

After Belgium's elimination from the 2022 World Cup, Hazard had already announced his retirement from international competition. He was one of the Premier League's most imposing players at his peak, giving Chelsea supporters amazing moments while winning the EPL and the UEFA Europa League twice and taking home four Player of the Year accolades (with Chelsea and Lille). He nevertheless managed to win multiple titles, including two La Liga titles, the UEFA Champions League, and the Copa del Rey, despite the difficulties he faced at Real Madrid.