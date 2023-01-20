Cristiano Ronaldo never needs an invitation to dazzle his fans. The 37-year-old football legend faced world champion Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain, who also took time out of their busy season to play a friendly match. In his debut match in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano led an all-star Riyadh XI line-up that consisted of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal players.

In the 11th minute of the match, the veteran picked up the ball from the halfway line, where he nutmegged PSG's Carlos Soper. This prompted Saudi's fans to roar with emphatically.

Despite losing to PSG 5-4, Ronaldo got the Player of the Match award for his impressive play. Before scoring two goals for his team, Cristiano also did a nutmeg to a PSG player, which has broken the internet.

Fans went crazy with Cristiano Ronaldo's nutmeg

One of his fans wrote, "Ronaldo won the man of the match award in a game where Mbappe, Neymar, Ramos and Messi played. He is 38 years old (in February)."

Another fan wrote the same message: "Cristiano Ronaldo at 37 really dropped a Man of the Match when Messi, Mbappe and Neymar all were playing the same game."

Another fan reacted, "Ronaldo scored a brace vs Messi Neymar Mbappe and got MOTM. Forever the GOAT."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr for a record-breaking 173 million euros per year after his acrimonious exit from Manchester United. Ronaldo is yet to play a match for Al Nassr due to the ban imposed during his Manchester United days.

Talking about the summary of the match, the match proved to be really entertaining as in total, 9 goals were scored by both teams. Ronaldo didn't let PSG take the lead in the first half after he scored goals, and the score remained 2-2.

Messi drew the first blood of the match after he scored within 3 minutes of the match, though it didn't take Ronaldo much time to respond after he equalised with a penalty. Marquinhos reestablished PSG's lead before the Portuguese legend scored once again. Neymar also missed a penalty in the first half.

Sergio Ramos put PSG back in front in the second half, where Al Hilal's Jan Hyun Soo didn't take much time to respond. Messi won a penalty, which was converted by Mbappe.

Hugo Ekitike also scored a goal in the dying moments, with Talisca also scoring a consolation goal, though in the end PSG won 5-4 against Riyadh XI.