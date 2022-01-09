40-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Unique Goalscoring Record

At the age of 40-years-old, most footballers would have hung up their boots a long time ago. But then there is Zlatan Ibrahimovic who at that age is scoring and scripting records. Ibrahimovic recently opened the scoring for AC Milan in their 3-0 win over Venezia in Serie A. That goal equalled a unique record held by Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo.

When Ibrahimovic opened the scoring at Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium with just two minutes played, he had officially scored against 80 different clubs. Ibra equalled Ronaldo's record of scoring against 80 different clubs across Europe's major leagues. The AC Milan striker is only the second player ever to do that. Ibrahimovic has managed to score eight goals so far this season and two assists in 17 matches. Ronaldo also just recently reached the 80-club mark on December 30, when he scored against Burnley in the Premier League. AC Milan are currently two points ahead of rivals Inter but the latter have two games in hand.

Ronaldo 'unhappy' with Manchester United's current situation

United have been in a rough patch of form over the past few games having just won one game of their last three and lost one and drawn one. Ronaldo, in his recent social media post, said the team needs to do better and also added that he was unhappy with their current situation. He also said that the entire team knows they have to work harder and better.

"My return to Old Trafford will always be one of the most iconic moments in my career. But I’m not happy with what we are achieving in Man United. None of us are happy, I’m sure of that. We know that we have to work harder, play better and deliver way more than we are delivering right now. Let’s make this New Year’s Eve a turning point of the season! Let’s embrace 2022 with a higher spirit and a stronger mentality. Let’s take us above and beyond, let’s reach for the stars and put this club right where it belongs! Join us, we’re counting on all of you!" Cristiano Ronaldo wrote.

Image: AP