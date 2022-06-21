42-year-old Ronaldinho Shows He Is Still King Of Joga Bonito In Exhibition Match; WATCH

2002 World Cup winner Ronaldinho showed off his skills in an exhibition match titled ‘The Beautiful Game by R10 & RC3’ in Miami against his former teammate Roberto Carlos' team on Saturday night. While the former's team ended up on the losing side, he delivered an outstanding pass to show his fans that he has still got some of his legendary skills and ability to display Joga Bonito (The Beautiful Game.)

The exhibition match not only included some of the all-time greats but also some of the current stars. Some of the legends included the likes of Cafu, Rivaldo, David Trezeguet, Patrick Kluivert and Rene Higuita, while Paulo Dybala, Paul Pogba, Vinicius Jr and Alphonso Davies were some of the current stars.

Ronaldinho showcases outstanding skills against Roberto Carlos' side

In the video posted below, Ronaldinho can be showcasing some of his legendary dribbling skills as he gets past several defenders before slotting the ball at the back of the net. However, that was not the only time that the 42-year-old came up with some brilliant skill, as he also found a fantastic pass to Paulo Dybala, who failed to make the most of it.

Ronaldinho was dancing 🕺 pic.twitter.com/aCzTPthByk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 19, 2022

During his time at Barcelona and AC Milan, Ronaldinho established himself as one of the best midfielders, winning several trophies at almost every club he played. He won two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League during his time at the Camp Nou before winning a Serie A title at the San Siro outfit in 2010-11.

Team Carlos vs Team Ronaldinho match highlights

The exhibition match between Team Carlos and Team Ronaldinho was a thriller as it ended 12-10 in the favor of the former's side. Ronaldhino's side opened the scoring in the seventh minute with the legendary Barcelona midfielder scoring himself after an assist from Paulo Dybala. Team Roberto Carlos was quick to respond though as Radamel Falcao found the back of the net two minutes later.

With the scores tied at 2-2, Rivaldo showcased some of his own magic when he and Cafu played an outstanding 1-2 passing sequence before the former gave Team Carlos the lead. However, Team Ronaldinho were not behind for long as Vinicius Jr assisted Diogo Snow, who made no mistake with the finish. The goals kept coming in from both sides before Carlos' side edged out Ronaldinho's team in what was an enthralling nail-biting victory.