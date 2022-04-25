7 Killed & 4 Injured After Clashes Erupted During Live Football Matches In Guatemala City

At least six people reportedly got killed and four others were left injured following a violent clash between alleged gang members that broke out during an indoor football match in Guatemala. The mass violence transpired on Saturday night in the southeastern outskirts of the capital Guatemala City, Villa Canales. Five people were killed at the venue itself, while the sixth person passed away while being taken to a nearby hospital by firefighters.

As per the investigation report accessed by The Tico Times, the attack is learnt to have been caused by gang rivalry, especially between the Barrio 18 and the Mara Salvatrucha. These gangs have a strong presence in Guatemala and in other countries like Mexico and the United States. Witnesses from the indoor stadium informed that at least four armed attackers were seen arriving at the location by car and were able to flee after the killings.

When statistics are being looked upon, at least 3,500 lives are lost each year in Guatemala owing to violence - which is one of the highest rates in Latin America. Violence mainly occurs in these regions due to drug trafficking and gang activity. On the same day, another such incident took place during a club game between Union Magdalena and Junior de Barranquilla at a Colombian football stadium.

ÚLTIMA HORA. 😮🚨



Inconvenientes en las tribunas del Sierra Nevada en medio del clásico de la Costa Caribe colombiana que se disputaba entre Unión Magdalena y Junior de Barranquilla. pic.twitter.com/IXgIGzverr — Somostikitaka (@somostikitaka) April 24, 2022

The brawl erupted between fans of both teams in the 73rd minute of the match being played at the Sierra Nevada stadium in Santa Marta, which led the game to get suspended. A video of the incident is going viral on social media, where supporters can be seen pelting objects at one another, as the announcer urges everyone not to tear the stadium apart. As per reports, two people were injured in the brawl, out of which, one person lost his life later.

Violence has become a reiterated affair at Latin American football venues this year, as reports regarding the same surface every now and then. A brutal clash between the fans broke out outside a stadium in Colombia on March 5. On the same night, another mass brawl in Mexico led to 26 people getting serious injuries, and a man was shot dead during a confrontation between football fans in Brazil.

(Image: @somostikitaka/Twitter)