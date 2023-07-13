£700,000/per week: Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq makes monstrous offer for Jordan Henderson

Saudi Pro League has emerged as the new destination for footballers as the league has been on a signing spree. They have managed to lure in some prominent faces from European leagues this summer. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr seems to have opened the floodgates as the Portuguese joined from Manchester United on a free transfer. Since then a galore of footballers have signed in favour of Saudi Arabian clubs.

3 things you need to know

Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League last season.

The Merseysiders will be participating in the Europa League

He is close to making 500 appearances for Liverpool

Jordan Henderson attracting interest from Saudi Pro League club

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson also could be the next player to follow in the footsteps of Roberto Firmino who recently joined Al-Ahli. As per several reports, Al-Ettifaq are about to make a formal offer to Liverpool in order to sign Henderson this summer.

Also Read: Liverpool sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton to kick off their summer rebuild

The Saudi club hasn't reportedly received approval from the 33-year-old who seems to have reservations about moving to the Middle East. But once he issues the green signal the club will prepare an offer as it stands. The Liverpool captain featured regularly for the Reds last season and will likely have a conversation with Jurgen Klopp regarding his regular participation in the upcoming season.

Fabrizio Romano offered an update on Henderson's current situation. "Jordan Henderson update. Understand Liverpool have asked for £10m fee to Al Ettifaq — with main part upfront. Negotiations continue waiting for player final decision. Al Ettifaq plan was to get Henderson on free transfer but #LFC insist on £10m fee."

Jordan Henderson update. Understand Liverpool have asked for £10m fee to Al Ettifaq — with main part upfront. 🔴🇸🇦



Negotiations continue waiting for player final decision. Al Ettifaq plan was to get Henderson on free transfer but #LFC insist on £10m fee. pic.twitter.com/S2L4rarTFb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023

A likely reunion with Steven Gerrard?

Also Read: James Milner set to join Brighton after Liverpool contract expiration

Incidentally, Al-Ettifaq recently roped in former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard as their new manager and A happy reunion might be on the cards. He could more than triple his current £200,000 per week salary should he put pen to paper on this lucrative contract. A two-year deal could be offered with the option of an extra year.

It remains to be seen whether the Merseyside giants would let the player leave as they already have signed two midfielders Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.