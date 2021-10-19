A Cristiano Ronaldo, Zidane Reunion? What Are The Chances Of Duo Reuniting At Man United?

Manchester United are on the wrong side of a streak, having not picked up a win in their last three Premier League games. Their latest loss to Leicester City was probably the worst as they got drubbed 4-2 by the Foxes. These losses have put United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under heavy pressure and according to reports in Spain, the club has contacted former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane as a potential replacement for the Norweigian manager on the recommendation of Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to El Chiringuito TV, United have reached out to Zidane about his availability for the role of manager of the club after he was recommended by the French coach's former player Ronaldo. While there have been several other names in the mix for the Red Devils' manager including Antonio Conte, Erik Ten Hag and even Brighton's head coach Graham Potter, the fact that Zidane was recommended by Ronaldo might just be what pushes the chances of a reunion.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane's relationship

Zidane and Ronaldo spent a trophy-laden time together at Real Madrid as they won several titles together including three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles and a La Liga trophy. Besides the success on the field, they both shared a good relationship off the field as well. It is well known that managing Ronaldo is not an easy job Zidane sure made it look easy. Back in March 2021, when Ronaldo was at Juventus and Zidane had returned back to Madrid after initially quitting, there were rumours of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner returning to the Santiago Bernabeu and when Zidane was questioned about the same he responded by saying that he admires Ronaldo and what he has done.

Zidane said in a press conference back in March 2021: "You know what Cristiano Ronaldo means for Real Madrid. You know the affection we have for him at Real Madrid. What he did here was magnificent. Right now he’s a Juventus player and he’s doing really well there. I can’t say anything about all the many things they say. I can only say that he is a Juventus player and we have to respect that."

Given that Zidane said that while the Portuguese superstar was at Juventus, and if the reports of Manchester United being in contact with the Frenchman are true then the reunion might just be at hand.

Image: AP