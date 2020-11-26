'A Genius On Field': Football Legend Diego Maradona's Memorable Moments In Pictures

Quick links:
Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinched its first Italian major league title in Naples, Italy, on May 10, 1987.
In this June 29, 1986 file photo, Diego Maradona holds up his team's trophy after Argentina's 3-2 victory over West Germany at the World Cup final soccer match at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
In this March 1987 file photo, Pele, left, and Diego Maradona, hold trophies during an awards ceremony in Italy.
In this June 29, 1982 file photo, Diego Maradona is tackled by Italy's Claudio Gentile during a World Cup second-round match between Italy and Argentina at Sarra Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
A mural depicting Diego Maradona, by street artist Jorit, is painted on a building in Naples, Italy, March 24, 2017. Diego Maradona has died.
Diego Maradona, left, gestures as he stands next to Italian former soccer player Giancarlo Antognoni in Florence, Italy, on Jan. 17, 2017
Sept. 1, 2014 file photo, Diego Armando Maradona, left, greets Pope Francis in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, ahead of an inter-religious match for peace.
In this Oct. 27, 2005 file photo released by the Cuban government's National Information Agency (AIN), Cuban President Fidel Castromeets Argentina's former soccer star Diego Maradona on the program "Mesa Redonda" in Havana, Cuba.
Argentina's coach Diego Maradona looks up under the pouring rain during a 2010 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Peru, in Buenos Aires. Argentina won 2-1.
In this June 22, 1986 file photo, Argentina's Diego Maradona scores his second goal against England during the World Cup quarter-final match, in Mexico City, Mexico.
In this June 10, 1987 file photo, former Brazilian soccer player Pele, center, clasps hands with Italian captain Alessandro Altobelli, left, and Argentine captain Diego Maradona, after he is awarded the FIFA honor medal.
Diego Maradona leaves the field of play for a random drug test with a medical technician of the International Soccer Federation (FIFA) after the team's 2-1 win over Nigeria in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Diego Armando Maradona speaks to the crowd as he is embraced by Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez during a rally against the presence of US President Bush at the Summit of the Americas.