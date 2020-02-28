Newcastle Jets Vs Perth Glory Live Streaming Details, Team News And A-League Standings

Newcastle Jets will face Perth Glory for their Matchday 19 clash of the A-League 2019-20 season. Newcastle Jets are on the 10th spot of the A-League 2019-20 points table with just 3 wins and 6 draws in 18 games (Losses 9). They have scored a total of 19 goals and allowed a total of 36 goals in the season so far. They have a goal difference of -17. Newcastle Jets have lost just once in their last five games (Draws 3, Loss 1).

As for Perth Glory, they are on the 15th place of the LaLiga 2019-20 points table. They have won eight games in the season and have suffered three losses (Draws 6). Perth Glory have scored a total of 32 goals in the season and have conceded 17 times. They have a goal difference of 15. Perth Glory have not lost in their last five games (Wins 2, Draws 3). Perth Glory drew their last A-League match against Brisbane Roar.

The match is scheduled on February 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM IST at the McDonald Jones Stadium. Here are the Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory live streaming details.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory live streaming details: Where to catch the Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory live stream online?

Fans can catch the Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory live telecast in India on the My Football YouTube channel at 11:30 AM IST on Saturday, February 29. The Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory live stream online can also be viewed on the MyFootball Live app. The Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory live score can also be found on the A-League's official website.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory live streaming details: Full Squad

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory live streaming details: Newcastle Jets full squad

Glen Moss, Bobby Burns, Jason Hoffman, Nigel Boogaard, Steven Ugarkovic, Roy O’Donovan, Wes Hoolahan, Abdiel Arroyo, Dimi Petratos, Nick Fitzgerald, Matt Millar, Joe Ledley, Johnny Koutroumbis, Kosta Petratos, Lewis Italiano (gk), Bernie Ibini, Pat Langlois, Connor O’Toole, Angus Thurgate, Nikolai Topor-Stanley.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory live streaming details: Perth Glory full squad

Tando Velaphi (gk), Alex Grant, Jacob Tratt, Ivan Franjic, Joel Chianese, James Meredith, Bruno Fornaroli, 12.Kim Soo-Beom, Osama Malik, Tomislav Mrcela, Diego Castra, Nicholas D'Agostino, Jake Brimmer, 21.Tarek Elrich, Vince Lia, Juande, Gabriel Popovic, Kristian Popovic, Liam Reddy (gk), Neil Kilkenny.

