A Look At All Big-name Players Who Have Moved To Saudi Arabia After Neymar's Transfer

As a result of the Saudi Pro League, football fans throughout the world are witnessing the dawn of a new era. Many of the biggest names in European football have signed with Middle Eastern teams during the summer transfer window since Cristiano Ronaldo, the famed Portuguese footballer, came to Al-Nassr in January.
There is no surprise in noting that the Saudi Pro League dominated the football transfer market this summer. The players from Europe's top 5 leagues have been leaving this window to play in the Middle East. The Saudi Arabia Football Association looks to make their league one of the best in the world, and their goal seems to be possible the way they have started this year, From signing the 5 times Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to having Brazil’s all-time joint-top goal scorer Neymar represent the Arabian teams. The current Ballon d’Or holder, Karim Benzema, is also one of the stars who will play in the SPL 2023-24 season.
Let’s take a look at all the top names that joined Saudi Arabia this year, team by team:
According to the Italian journal Calcio e Finanza, the Saudi FA has been actively pursuing talks with UEFA in order to strengthen the status of football in the Middle East. These high-profile player signings have encouraged them to work harder and ensure that the great players succeed on the largest stage in football and play in UEFA competitions. In terms of player spending, the league has spent €911.15 million in the transfer window thus far. Due to this, there are high chances of Saudi Arabian clubs playing in the UEFA Champions League, but nothing has been official yet as UEFA competitions are Europe centric.