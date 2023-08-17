A Look At All Big-name Players Who Have Moved To Saudi Arabia After Neymar's Transfer

As a result of the Saudi Pro League, football fans throughout the world are witnessing the dawn of a new era. Many of the biggest names in European football have signed with Middle Eastern teams during the summer transfer window since Cristiano Ronaldo, the famed Portuguese footballer, came to Al-Nassr in January.

3 things you need to know

There are 522 players in the league, and so far, 145 of them are foreign signings

Neymar is reportedly the most important player in the league, with a market value of €60 million

Saudi Pro League’s squad has a market value of €911.15 million

Also Read:Cristiano Ronaldo Back In UEFA Champions League? It Could Soon Become A Possibility

Saudi Pro League the new face of club football?

(Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League / Image: AP)

There is no surprise in noting that the Saudi Pro League dominated the football transfer market this summer. The players from Europe's top 5 leagues have been leaving this window to play in the Middle East. The Saudi Arabia Football Association looks to make their league one of the best in the world, and their goal seems to be possible the way they have started this year, From signing the 5 times Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to having Brazil’s all-time joint-top goal scorer Neymar represent the Arabian teams. The current Ballon d’Or holder, Karim Benzema, is also one of the stars who will play in the SPL 2023-24 season.

Let’s take a look at all the top names that joined Saudi Arabia this year, team by team:

Also Read: Why did Neymar avoid a Barcelona reunion for Al Hilal? Prime cause revealed - Reports

Al-Nassr

Luís Castro (manager)

Cristiano Ronaldo

Marcelo Brozovic

Séko Fofana

Alex Telles

Sadio Mané

Al Hilal

Jorge Jesus (manager)

Rúben Neves

Kalidou Koulibaly

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Malcom

Neymar Jr

Al-Ahli

Matthias Jaissle (manager)

Édouard Mendy

Roberto Firmino

Riyad Mahrez

Allan Saint-Maximin

Franck Kessié

Roger Ibañez

Merih Demiral

Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema

N’Golo Kanté

Jota

Fabinho

Al-Ettifaq

Gerrard (manager)

Jordan Henderson

Moussa Dembélé

Jack Hendry

Al Fateh

Jason Denayer

Lucas Zelarayán

Tristan Dingomé

Al-Hazem

Tozé

Vina

Bruno Viana

Abha

Krychowiak

Ciprian Tatarusanu

Fabián Noguera

François Kamano

Al-Shabab FC

Gustavo Cuellar

Habib Diallo

Al-Taawoun

Flávio

Mateus Castro

Andrei Girotto

Al-Fayha

Gojko Cimirot

Fashion Sakala

Henry Onyekuru

Al-Okhdood

Florin Tanase

Andrei Burca

Álex Collado

Al-Riyadh

Martín Campaña

Marcinho

Nikola Stojiljkovic

Alin Tosca

Birama Touré

Al-Tai

Robert Bauer

Bernard Mensah

Virgil Misidjan

Enzo Roco

Khaleej

Pedro Rebocho

Woo-young Jung

Lisandro Lopez

Al-Raed

André Moreira

Mamadou Loum

According to the Italian journal Calcio e Finanza, the Saudi FA has been actively pursuing talks with UEFA in order to strengthen the status of football in the Middle East. These high-profile player signings have encouraged them to work harder and ensure that the great players succeed on the largest stage in football and play in UEFA competitions. In terms of player spending, the league has spent €911.15 million in the transfer window thus far. Due to this, there are high chances of Saudi Arabian clubs playing in the UEFA Champions League, but nothing has been official yet as UEFA competitions are Europe centric.