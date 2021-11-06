A Look At Cristiano Ronaldo's Records Against Pep Guardiola And Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to his former club Manchester United after 12 years, leaving Italian giants Juventus. With the recruitment of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, United will be hoping to challenge their neighbours — Pep Guardiola led Manchester City, who have won three Premier League trophies in the last five seasons, and four League Cups and one FA Cup — for titles. With the Manchester derby set to be played on Saturday, it will be a titanic clash and both teams will most likely give their all to grab the win.

Ronaldo has faced off against Pep sides a total of 16 times throughout his career while the Portuguese star was at Real Madrid and the Spanish coach was at Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Of the 16 matches, Ronaldo's team has won just four times and lost eight times and Ronaldo himself has scored seven times against Pep's teams. However, the last time these two footballing giants came up against each other was in the 2013/14 Champions League semifinal second leg where Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid thrashed Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich 4-0 and the Portuguese superstar netted a brace at the Allianz Arena. Ronaldo also netted in the 2011 Copa Del Rey final, right in the dying embers of extra time to hand Madrid the trophy over Barcelona.

Pep praises Ronaldo's goalscoring ability and hunger

Speaking ahead of the Manchester derby, Guardiola praised Ronaldo for goalscoring exploits saying that he will score goals 'all his life' even at the age of 75. He then said that players like Ronaldo and Lionel Messi help their team win by scoring goals which speaks for itself. Lastly, the City boss added that it is good for the Premier League to have Ronaldo back and that he belongs with United.

"He will score goals all his life," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "He will be 75 years old, maybe retired, but he would be at his own barbecue playing a game and he'll score goals. These types of guys, like (Lionel) Messi, like him, what they have done in the last decade in world football scoring goals and goals and goals and helping their team win, it speaks for itself. It's good for the Premier League that he's back. United belongs to Cristiano and Cristiano belongs to United. It's a good fit. It was in the past. Maybe it will be in the present and the future. We'll see."

(Image: AP)