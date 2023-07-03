'A Place I Always Wanted To Come': Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winner Lands In India

Emiliano Martinez, the Argentina Football Team goalkeeper, arrived at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata as part of the player’s South-Asia tour on Monday. On July 4, the Argentine goalkeeper will visit the Mohun Bagan Super Giant and dedicate the "Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate" at the Salt Lake Stadium, the Indian Super League (ISL) team said. Martinez will be honoured and recognised for his accomplishments, according to Mohun Bagan. During his visit, he will also get the chance to go around the club's facilities and speak with certain club members. This was announced in a statement issued after the executive committee of Mohun Bagan met.

3 things you need to know

Emiliano Martinez won the FIFA World Cup 2022

Martinez won the Golden Glove of the FIFA World Cup 2022

Emiliano Martinez is in India for two days

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: World Cup Golden Glove winner, Argentina Football team's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez arrives at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport pic.twitter.com/KAEVBqwgUS July 3, 2023

"I'm feeling great. It's a lovely country. I'm delighted to be here. I'm really excited. I promised I'm gonna come to India so I'm here. It's a place I always wanted to come," Martinez said to the reporters

Also Read: Lionel Messi's Salary At Inter Miami Will Leave You Stunned But How Does It Compare To CR7

Martinez, the Golden Glove winner in Qatar 2022, arrived privately and was warmly welcomed by notable individuals, including West Bengal MLA Sujit Bose. Mohun Bagan established a committee to manage the initiative and thanked Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the ISL football side, in a letter.

What is planned for Emiliano Martinez in India?

On the evening of July 4, Emiliano Martinez will make his first stop in a two-day visit to Kolkata at the renowned Mohun Bagan Club. Famous sports promoter Satadru Dutta, who has previously brought football greats like Diego Maradona, Pele, Cafu, and Dunga to the city, is behind the visit. The fervent Argentine football supporters in Kolkata, who have a long history of backing their national side, are eagerly awaiting Martinez's arrival. The supporters, who have already experienced the magnificence of Maradona and Messi, will now support Martinez, whose outstanding efforts helped Argentina win the most recent FIFA World Cup.

During his tour, Martinez will appear on a chat show, attend a football match, inaugurate Mohun Bagan's Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate, pay tribute to Maradona, participate in a tie-breaker contest, engage with underprivileged children, conduct a master class session, meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meet cricket legend Sourav Ganguly, attend sponsor events, and conclude with a private event in Rishra on July Martinez's extensive schedule guarantees he interacts with many elements of society, making a lasting impression throughout his stay in Kolkata.