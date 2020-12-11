AA Vs ALQ Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League Live

Following a thrilling encounter against Al-Faisaly which ended with the two teams sharing the spoils, Al-Ain will square off against Al-Qasidiyah in the Saudi Arabian Professional League. Al-Qasidiyah arrive in the game following a scintillating victory against Al-Shabab. Here is the AA vs ALQ Dream11 team news, prediction, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

AA vs ALQ live: AA vs ALQ Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: King Saud Sport City

Date: Friday, December 11, 2020

Time: 6.05 pm IST

AA vs ALQ live: AA vs ALQ Dream11 prediction and preview

Al-Ain succeeded in bagging a point from the previous game against Al-Faisaly. Raphael da Silva Arruda bagged the opener for Al-Faisaly, but Amadou Moutari equalised for the travelling side in the second half. Following the draw, Al-Ain sit 13th in the Saudi Professional League table, having racked up seven points in as many games.

📅 | الجمعة 11 ديسمبر 2020



⚽️ | #القادسية 🆚 الاتفاق

🏆 | الدوري الممتاز للصالات

⏰ | 7:30

🏟 | صالة نادي النهضة pic.twitter.com/elrrb4tUJT — نادي القادسية السعودي (@qadisiyah1967) December 10, 2020

On the other hand, Al-Qasidiyah bagged only their third victory of the competition against Al-Shabab. Danilo Moreno Asprilla and Carolus Andriamatsinoro scored one goal each to bag an all-important three points. They sit 10th in the Saudi Professional League table with 10 points in seven games.

AA vs ALQ Dream11 team news

Al-Ain: Amin Al-Bukhari, Mohammed Al-Shammari, Nawaf Al-Harthi, Yahia Al-Kabie, Rashed Al-Raheeb, Amer Haroon, Saif Al-Qishtah, Nawaf Al-Farshan, Amadou Moutari, Saphir Taider, Filip Bradaric, Mohammad Fouad, Saeed Al-Qarni, Eid Al-Qahtani, Mohammed Nahiri, Hassan Al-Harbi, Albrahim Bager, Omar Al-Suhaimi, Getterson, Faisan Al-Jamaan, Rabea Al-Sofeani.

Al-Qasidiyah: Faisal Al-Masrahi, Mohammed Al-Waked, Abdi Faris, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Uros Vitas, Talal Hawsawi, Fawaz Fallatah, Carolus Andriamatsinoro, Hasan Abu Sharara, Danilo Moreno Asprilla, Hassan Al-Amri, Mihai Bordeianu, Edson Felipe, Ahmed Al-Fraidi, Stanley Ohawuchi, Abdullah Hadhereti, Walead Al-Shangeati, Fahad Al-Johani.

AA vs ALQ playing 11

Goalkeeper: Faisal Al-Masrahi

Defenders: Abdi Faris, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Nawaf Al-Harthi, Yahia Al-Kabie

Midfielders: Carolus Andriamatsinoro, Danilo Moreno Asprilla, Saphir Taider

Forwards: Stanley Ohawuchi, Abdullah Hadhereti, Getterson

AA vs ALQ match prediction and top picks

Al-Ain: Getterson (vc), Saphir Taider

Al-Qasidiyah: Carolus Andriamatsinoro (c), Danilo Moreno Asprilla

AA vs ALQ match prediction

Al-Qasidiyah are the favourites to win the game against Al-Ain.

Note: The AA vs ALQ Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The AA vs ALQ playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee 100% results in your game.

Image courtesy: Al-Qadisiyah Twitter