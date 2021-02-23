AA Vs DAM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Saudi Professional League Preview

Al-Ain welcome Damac FC on Matchday 20 of the Saudi Professional League on Tuesday, The match is set to be played at the King Saud Sport City Stadium on February 23 with the kick-off scheduled for 6:40 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the AA vs DAM Dream11 prediction and playing 11 among other match details.

AA vs DAM live: AA vs DAM Dream11 match preview

Both teams are at the bottom end of the table with only two points separating them as they walk into the match looking to avoid becoming the lowest-ranked team in the Saudi Professional League after the end of the ongoing match week. Currently slotted 16th on the league table, Al-Ain have been amongst the worst-performing teams in the league this season. They have managed to register only 4 wins from 19 games while accumulating 14 points and walk into the game following a 1-1 draw against Al-Ahli in their latest outing.

Damac FC, on the other hand, are comparatively better than Al-Ain and occupy the 15th position on the league table with 16 points from 19 games so far. Winning just four matches this season, the visitors have played out 4 draws and have suffered from 11 losses as they walk into the game following a 2-0 loss to Al-Faisaly.

AA vs DAM Playing 11

Al-Ain: Amin Al-Bukhari, Saphir Taïder, Bastos, Mohammed Al-Shoraimi, Rabea Al-Sofiani, Nawaf Al-Harthi, Amadou Moutari, Filip Bradaric, Faisal Al-Jamaan, Albrahim Bager, Getterson

Damac FC- K. Sharahili, S. Vittor, M.A. Fallatah, M.Zubaidi, I. Al Nakhli, B. Sadaini, T. Mohammad, A.S. Al Hayder, M. Hamzi, A. Al-Shahrani, M. Al Muwallad

AA vs DAM Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Amin Al-Bukh ari

Defenders- S. Vittor, Nawaf Al-Harthi, M. Zubaidi, Mohammed Al-Shoraimi

Midfielders- A.S. Al Hayder, Albrahim Bager, B. Sadaini, M. Hamzi

Strikers- Getterson, M. Al Muwallad

AA vs DAM Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- M. Al Muwallad or Albrahim Bager

Vice-Captain- Getterson or B.Sadaini

AA vs DAM Match Prediction

We expect the match to be a close encounter and predict Damac FC to take advantage of Al-Ain's leaky defence and emerge victorious in this game. We expect the visitors to walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes. However, we would not be shocked if Al-Ain spring up a surprise as they boast of a good squad and have the firepower that can get them the win.

Prediction: Al-Ain 0-1 Damac FC

Note: The above AA vs DAM Dream11 prediction, AA vs DAM Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AA vs DAM Dream11 Team and AA vs DAM Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.