AA Vs HLL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Saudi Arabia Premier League Preview

Al-Ain welcome Al-Hilal on Matchday 16 of the ongoing Saudi Arabia Premier League on Tuesday. The match is set to be played at the King Saud Sport City Stadium on February 9 with the kickoff scheduled for 6:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the AA vs HLL Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and other match details

Al-Ain have been the worst-performing side in the ongoing Saudi Arabia Premier league as they sit at the bottom of the table. The hosts are ranked 16th as they have recorded just 13 points from 16 games banking on their four wins, one draw, and staggering 11 losses. Despite losing four straight games, Al-Ain bounced back and registered a narrow 1-0 home victory against Al-Ettifaq and will start the match brimming with some confidence. However, they face a tough task in Al-Hilal and will have to bring their A-game if they want to snatch any points against them.

Despite having a good start to their domestic league campaign, Al-Hilal walk into the match following a string of poor performances. The visitors are currently on a three-match winless run and will start this match following two straight losses. While acquiring only 1 point for their last three games, they are currently slotted third on the league table with 30 points from 16 games. Razvan Lucescu's men have registered 8 wins, six draws, and two losses this season as they will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways on Tuesday.

AA vs HLL Playing 11

Al-Ain- Amin Albukhari, Nawwaf Al Harthi, Bastos, Saif Hussain, Mohammed Al Shoraimi, Filip Bradaric, Juan Pablo Anor, Saeed Alqarni, Getterson, Mohammad Fouad, Amadou Moutari

Al-Hilal- Abdullah Al Jadaani, Yasir Al Shahrani, Hyun Soo Jang, Mohammed Jahfali, Andre Carrillo, Amiri Kurdi, Salem Al Dawsari, Luciano Vietto, Bafetimbi Gomis, Mohamed Kanno, Saleh Al Shehri

AA vs HLL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Amin Albukhari

Defenders- Hyun Soo Jang, Mohammed Al Shoraimi, Yasir Al Shahrani, Bastos

Midfielders- Mohamed Kanno, Filip Bradaric, Andre Carrillo, Saeed Alqarni

Strikers- Amadou Moutari, Saleh Al Shehri

AA vs HLL Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Saleh Al Shehri or Amadou Moutari

Vice-Captain- Filip Bradaric or Mohamed Kanno

AA vs HLL Match Prediction

Despite a poor run of form, we expect Al-Hilal to walk away with three points and register a narrow win against 16th ranked Al-Ain in this match.

Prediction- Al-Ain 1-2 Al-Hilal

Note: The above AA vs HLL Dream11 prediction, AA vs HLL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AA vs HLL Dream11 Team and AA vs HLL Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.