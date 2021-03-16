AAI Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, UAE Gulf League Match Preview

Matchday 21 of the ongoing UAE Gulf League has Al-Ain taking on Baniyas in the upcoming league match on Tuesday. The Arabian Gulf League fixture is set to be played at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on March 16 with the kickoff scheduled for 9:45 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the AAI vs BAY Dream11 prediction, playing 11, among other match details of this clash.

AAI vs BAY live: AAI vs BAY Dream11 match preview

Al-Ain have done reasonably well in their last few matches as the hosts walk into the game after winning three out of their last five games. Currently slotted sixth on the UAE Gulf league table, the hosts have registered nine wins while playing out seven draws and losing four games this season. With 34 points in 20 games, Al-Ain will head into this match brimming with confidence as the hosts recorded a massive 4-0 win over Al-Wahda in their last match and will be hoping to carry onto their winning run.

Baniyas on the other hand have managed to pull together a string of impressive performance in their recent outings as they head into the game following a three-match unbeaten run. After dropping points in their previous few matches, the visitors have managed to bounce back strong and register three back-to-back victories. This positive run of results have propelled Baniyas' league ranking as they are now slotted second on the league table. With 13 wins three draws and four losses for 20 matches, the visitors have recorded 42 points and will be itching to bridge the 5 point gap between them and table toppers Al-Jazira with a win on Tuesday

AAI vs BAY Playing 11

Al-Ain - Khalid Eissa, Bandar Al Ahbabi, Mohamed Ahmed, Rafael Antonio Pereira, Erik Jorgens de Menezes, Rayan Yaslam, Mohamed Abdulrahman, Wilson Eduardo, Caio Canedo Correa, Kodjo Laba, Yahia Nader

Baniyas- Fahad Mohamed Aldhanhani, Sasa Ivkovic, Hasan Mohamed Almuharrami, Majed Abdulla, Nicolas Gimenez, Joao Victor Lucas Wesner, Gaston Alvarez Suarez, Sultan Husain, Ahmed Al Ghilani, Suhail Ahmed Alnoobi, Sultan Alshamsi

AAI vs BAY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Fahad Mohamed

Defenders – Bandar Al Ahbabi, Sasa Ivkovic, Rafael Antonio Pereira, Majed Abdulla

Midfielders - Nicolas Gimenez, Wilson Eduardo, Gaston Alvarez Suarez

Strikers - Kodjo Laba, Suhail Ahmed Alnoobi, Caio Canedo Correa

AAI vs BAY Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Suhail Ahmed Alnoobi or Kodjo Laba

Vice-Captain- Nicolas Gimenez or Caio Canedo Correa

AAI vs BAY Match Prediction

We predict Baniyas to eke out a narrow win at the end of this match.

Prediction- Al-Ain 0-1 Baniyas

Note: The above AAI vs BAY Dream11 prediction, AAI vs BAY Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AAI vs BAY Dream11 Team and AAI vs BAY Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.