Abby Wambach, World's All-time Leading Goal Scorer Announces Retirement

Abby Wambach, a retired soccer player, coach, two-time Olympic gold medalist, a FIFA Women's World Cup champion and a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, has found her retirement "terrifying". Her surprising remark came while addressing a Columbia based college ceremony. "The world tries to distract us from our fear during these transitions by creating fancy ceremonies for us. This graduation is your fancy ceremony. Mine was the ESPYs, a nationally televised sports award show. I had to get dressed up for that just like you got dressed up for this, but they sent me a really expensive fancy stylist. It doesn’t look like you all got one. Sorry about that," said the highest all-time goal scorer.

Wambach recalls her 'fairy tale' based on stereotypes

While narrating her childhood days, she recalled the social evils that she had to face as a female child. "Like all little girls, I was taught to be grateful. I was taught to keep my head down, stay on the path, and get my job done. I was freaking Little Red Riding Hood," added the awardee of 2012 FIFA World Player of the Year. She told that the women have always been told to follow the paths build on stereotypes like a "fairy tale".

While narrating one of the instructions that she got as 'key points to secure success in life' was- "Stay on the path. Don't talk to anybody. Keep your head down hidden underneath your Handmaid's Tale cape." However, the college students cheered on her motivational words when she said, " But as you know women of Barnard change is here."

"Wherever you're put, lead from there"

Her speech always garnered applaud and appreciation whenever she got an opportunity to speak from the dais of Barnard College. She published a book titled- Unleash Our Power and Change the Game, which is based on her viral speech at Barnard College. The book was also a New York Times Bestseller in 2019. While concluding her speech, she compared the women of Barnard College with a wolf-- a wild animal that makes its own path. "Abby, you were never Little Red Riding Hood. You were always the wolf. Wherever you're put, lead from there."

(With inputs from Abby Wambach's speech at Barnard College)

(Image Credit: abbywambach/ Instagram)