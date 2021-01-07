ABH Vs AFA Dream11 Prediction Top Picks, Playing 11 Saudi Arabia Premier League Preview

Abha FC are set to host Al-Faisaly in their next match of the Saudi Pro League. The Matchday 12 fixture is scheduled to be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Thursday, January 07, with kick-off at 6:20 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the ABH vs AFA Dream11 prediction, top picks, and other match details.

#الفيصلي يلاقي #ابها ضمن الجولة الثانية عشر من دوري كأس الامير محمد بن سلمان للمحترفين pic.twitter.com/BvlPXA5pJi — النادي الفيصلي السعودي (@AlFaisaly) January 6, 2021

After the completion of 11 league games in the Saudi Pro League, Abha are currently 9th on the league table. Abderrazek Chebbi's men have won four games, drawn two and lost 5 of their 11 league matches and accumulated 14 points from them. The hosts walk into the match following a convincing 2-4 victory against Al Ain FC during their visit to the King Saud Sport City Stadium in their first match of 2021.

Al-Faisaly, on the other hand, are not far behind the hosts in the league standings. The visitors are currently slotted 11th on the table with only a single point separating both teams. Pericles Chamusca's men have lost four and drawn the same number of matches with only 3 wins to their name, collecting 13 league points. Al-Faisaly will start the match following a poor run of results. The visitors have tasted three successive defeats and will be hoping to improve their form and a win against Abha will be the perfect chance for the team to gain some confidence as the tournament progresses.

ABH vs AFA Dream11 Team: ABH vs AFA Playing 11

Goalkeeper - A. Mhamdi

Defenders - A. Attouchi, A.Al- Hbeab, M. Tahrat, A. Saeed

Midfielders - A. Al-Shereid, S. Bguir, A. Al-Qahtani

Forwards - J. Tavares, C. Strandberg, G. Augusto

ABH vs AFA Dream11 Team Top Picks

Captain - A. Attouchi or J. Tavares

Vice-Captain - M. Tahrat or G. Augusto

ABH vs AFA Match Prediction

Al-Faisaly have leaked goals, conceding nine in their last three matches. Head coach Pericles Chamusca will have to spot the issues out and make necessary adjustments to strengthen the team's defensive output against Abha. With both the teams looking evenly matched in terms of their current league performance, we predict a draw as the result .

Prediction: Abha 1-1 Al-Faisaly

Note The above ABH vs AFA Dream11 prediction ABH vs AFA Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, ABH vs AFA Dream11 Team and ABH vs AFA Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result