ABH Vs ALBT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Saudi Arabia Premier League Preview

Abha take on Al-Batin on Matchday 19 of the ongoing Saudi Arabia Premier League on Wednesday. The match is slated to be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium on February 17 with the kickoff scheduled for 6:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ABH vs ALBT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of the encounter.

ABH vs ALBT live: ABH vs ALBT Dream11 match preview

Abha walk into the match following an embarrassing 4-1 defat to Al-Ettifaq in their previous league outing. It was their eighth loss of the season that kept them positioned 10th on the table. With seven wins and three draws, the hosts have collected 24 points this season and will see this match as an opportunity to break into the top half of the Saudi Arabia Premier League table.

Al-Batin on the other hand are on the wrong side of the table and lie dangerously close to the relegation zone. With just five wins from 18 matches, they have collected 20 points and are saved from falling into the drop zone by a single point. They walk into the match with some confidence on their back after registering a narrow 1-2 victory over Al-Raed in their previous outing and will be looking to continue building some positive momentum for themselves

ABH vs ALBT Playing 11

Abha- Abdelali Mhamdi, Ahmed Alhabib, Sari Amro, , Nader Al Sharari, Amine Attouchi, Riyadh Sharahili, Saad Bguir, Al Qahtani, Abdulrahman Al Barakah, Saleh Jamaan Al Amri, Carlos Strandberg

Al-Batin- Martin Campana, Soltan Ghneman Al Mutairi, Hassan Raghfawi, Renato Chaves, Xandro Schenk, Daifallah Al Qarni, Youssef El Jebli, Fabio Abreu, Abdulaziz Damdam, Khaleem Shaquille Hyland, Mohamed Rayhi

ABH vs ALBT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Martin Campana

Defenders- Amine Attouchi, Renato Chaves Nader Al Sharari Xandro Schenk

Midfielders- Youssef El Jebli, Saad Bguir, Riyadh Sharahili, Daifallah Al Qarni

Strikers- Carlos Strandberg, Mohamed Rayhi

ABH vs ALBT Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Carlos Strandberg or Youssef El Jebli

Vice-Captain- Mohamed Rayhi or Saad Bguir

ABH vs ALBT Match Prediction

Despite having a high-ranking team, Abha walk into the match following a bad run of form and a shaky defence. Thye have conceded the third-highest number of goals this season and need to fix their issues on the training ground as soon as possible. We predict the match to end in a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out across the 90 minutes.

Prediction: ABH 1-1 ALBT

Note: The above ABH vs ALBT Dream11 prediction, ABH vs ALBT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ABH vs ALBT Dream11 Team and ABH vs ALBT Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.