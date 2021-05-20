ABH Vs ITT Dream11: Abha Vs Al Ittihad Prediction, Team And Top Picks

FC Abha and Al Ittihad will take on each other during matchday 28 of the ongoing Saudi Professional League season on Thursday, May 20. The Saudi Arabia domestic league match is set to be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 9:45 PM IST. Have a look at ABH vs ITT Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash

ABH vs ITT Match Preview

FC Abha has been very inconsistent in their recent games having recorded two wins and three draws in their previous five outings. Currently slotted 12th on the league table, the hosts have registered 10 wins while playing out four draws and losing 13 games this season. Heading into the game after suffering a 2-1 loss to Al-Failsaly in their latest outing, FC Abha finds themselves four points clear of relegation-threatened Al-Wehda FC. They will be eager to avoid dropping into the relegation zone by aiming to pocket three points against Al Ittihad. However, the hosts have a pretty tough task at hand and will have to play their best football and secure their position in the league on Thursday.

Al Ittihad, on the other hand, have played the highest number of draws in the ongoing season and continue to do so having played out three draws in their previous four games. Heading into the match as the third-ranked team on the Saudi Professional League, Al Ittihad have recorded 12 wins and 11 draws while suffering from just 4 losses this season. Currently tied on points with fourth-placed Al-Taawuon, the visitors have 47 points against their tally while having a game in hand. They will look to take complete advantage of the situation and get themselves three points lead over Al-Taawuon with a win against FC Abha.

ABH vs ITT Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - C. Strandberg or Romarinho

Vice-Captain - F. Al-Muwallad or R. Sharahill

ABH vs ITT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – M. Grohe

Defenders – M. Tahrat, S. Abdulhamid, A. Attouchi, H. Al-Shamrani

Midfielders – S. Beguir, A. Al-Bishl, R. Sharahill

Strikers –Romarinho, C. Strandberg, F. Al-Muwallad

ABH vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

Al Ittihad will start the match as favourites and are expected to edge out a narrow win over FC Abha on Thursday.

Prediction- FC Abha 0-1 Al Ittihad

Note: The above ABH vs ITT Dream11 prediction, ABH vs ITT Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ABH vs ITT Dream11 Team and ABH vs ITT Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result