ABH Vs RAE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Saudi Professional League Preview

Abha will welcome AL Raed on Matchday 20 of the Saudi Saudi Professional League on Monday. The match is slated to be played on 22 February with the kick-off scheduled for 6:40 PM. Let's have a look at the ABH vs RAE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of the match.

ABH vs RAE live: ABH vs RAE Dream11 match preview

Abha will start the game as the 11th ranked team on the Saudi Professional League table. The hosts have managed to register seven wins, three draws and suffered from nine losses in the season so far. With just 24 points from 19 games this season, Abderrazek Chebbi's men will see the match against a relegation fighting Al-Raed as the perfect opportunity to walk away with three points and break into the top half of the table.

Also Read Koeman: 'I'm More Disappointed With Cadiz Draw Than PSG Defeat'

Al-Raed on the other hand are currently in the drop zone having registered only five wins this season. Currently slotted 14th on the Saudi Professional League table, the visitors have suffered from 10 losses while playing out four draws and sit with 19 points against their name. Walking in the match following three consecutive defeats Besnik Hasi's side will be aiming to right all wrongs and bounce back to winning ways.

ABH vs RAE Playing 11

Abha: Abdelali Mhamdi, Amine Attouchi, Ahmed Alhabib, Sari Amro, Nader Al Sharari, Abdulrahman Al Barakah, Riyadh Sharahili, Saad Bguir, Al Qahtani, Saleh Jamaan Al Amri, Carlos Strandberg,

Also Read Sterling Heads Leader Man City To 1-0 Victory At Arsenal

Al-Raed- Azzedine Doukha, Nemanja Miletic, Husein Al Shuwaish, Aqeel Al Sahbi, Mohammed Al Dossari, Mohammed Alsubaie, Awadh Al Faraj, Ahmed Zain, Abdullah MagrshiMohamed Sahli, Karim El Berkaoui

ABH vs RAE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Abdelali Mhamdi

Defenders- Aqeel Al Sahbi, Amine Attouchi, Nemanja Miletic, Nader Al Sharari

Midfielders- Saad Bguir, Awadh Al Faraj, Abdulrahman Al Barakah, Abdullah Magrshi

Strikers- Carlos Strandberg, Karim El Berkaoui

Also Read Man City Earns 18th Straight Win, Spurs Lose Again In EPL

ABH vs RAE Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Carlos Strandberg or Awadh Al Faraj

Vice-Captain- Karim El Berkaoui or Abdulrahman Al Barakah

ABH vs RAE Match Prediction

We expect the match to be a close encounter and predict Abha to emerge victorious in this game and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Also Read Conte 'hopeful' On Serie A Title Chances After 3-0 Win In Milan Derby

Prediction: Abha 2-0 Al Raed

Note: The above ABH vs RAE Dream11 prediction, ABH vs RAE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ABH vs RAE Dream11 Team and ABH vs RAE Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.