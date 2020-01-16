Abramovich And Granovskaia Want To Make A Star Signing For Chelsea: Duncan Castles

According to transfer expert/journalist Duncan Castles, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and club director want to make a signing with someone who is popular with the fans. Castles' statement comes after FIFA cut Chelsea's transfer ban in half ahead of the January transfer window. Chelsea has been monitoring a lot of players but reports suggest they are keen on signing the likes of Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and West Ham defender Issa Diop.

Chelsea want to make a statement signing

Castles said that Chelsea has set their priority on signing a player who will strengthen their wide attacking areas. According to reports, the Blues want to secure the services of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and both Abramovich and Granovskaia are keen to make the signing a reality. Castles said that the club was looking to sign wingers and Sancho is the perfect option. The journalist further added that the reason behind Chelsea wanting to sign Sancho is because England International has impressed while playing for Borussia Dortmund so far.

Castles said that there are a few people at Chelsea who are in doubt if spending 100 million pounds on Sancho would be the right thing to do or not. He further added that the ideal way for Chelsea to go forward is that they could invest the money to buy a different kind of winger in the transfer market.

He further mentioned that with Olivier Giroud wanting a move to Inter Milan, it will be very important for Chelsea to fill in the centre-forward position. Although, it will be difficult to determine whether Michy Batshuayi will be the right back up option to Tammy Abraham in the attack.

Chelsea eyeing Ben Chilwell

Clubs such as Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea have been eyeing Ben Chilwell. Chelsea is the most probable club to sign Chilwell. Lampard frequently plays Reece James as the right-back and Cesar Azpilicueta as the left-back but Chilwell could prove to be a long-term replacement for the veteran Spanish football player. However, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers stated that no player will be leaving the club in the January Transfer Window.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has set a price of £34 million for defender Emerson Palmieri in the January transfer window with Serie A clubs Juventus and Inter Milan both showing interest in the Italy international. According to reports, the left-back has been attracting attention from overseas clubs and Chelsea will let him leave Stamford Bridge if bidders meet their demand of £34 million. The 25-year-old defender signed for the Blues from As Roma in the year 2018 for a fee of 17.6 million pounds. Palmieri has played a total of 48 games for Chelsea, scoring 1 goal and providing 5 assists.

(with inputs from agencies)