AC Milan Lodge Complaint To Probe Lazio Fans For Alleged Racist Abuse Of Midfield Duo

Prosecutors have begun investigating alleged racist chants by Lazio fans against AC Milan midfielders Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie after Stefano Pioli's side lodged a complaint to the Italian Soccer Federation's prosecutor's office on Friday. Milan beat their Serie A counterparts 2-0 in last weekend's fixture, but instead of the focus being shed on the performances of the two sides, the issue of racism took over.

Bakayoko himself revealed via his Instagram account that he and Kessie had been subjected to racist chants. Address the racist remarks against them, the central midfielder said that he and his teammate were 'proud' of their skin colour. He also expressed complete confidence that his club would identify the perpetrators.

AC Milan files complaint against alleged racist chants by Lazio fans

Over the years, Lazio has been hit by several stadium bans and fines for fans passing derogatory remarks against others. After another such incident took place, AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis (according to AP) said,

"It is our moral duty to report any form of discrimination involving our club. We want to once again confirm our commitment to avoid such attitudes in the future, by collaborating with other clubs and institutions to achieve a common goal. Football must be united in protecting our players in a decisive and uncompromising way.".

Gazidis further added, "Intolerance is not a problem created by football, but it is undoubtedly reflected in football. For this reason, we will continue in our effort to bring about change through football, and we are going to launch other initiatives in the coming days."

Maurizio Sarri given a red card for protests

Tempers were high during the AC Milan vs Lazio clash as Biancocelesti coach Maurizio Sarri was shown a red card for engaging in a furious rant on the touchline. The Lazio coach charged towards Alexis Saelemaekers as he claimed that the AC Milan midfielder 'made a gesture that should not be directed at elders.'

Consequently, Sarri was then shown a red card, with the arguments continuing as the teams headed into the tunnel. He will now be suspended for Lazio's next two matches against Cagliari and Torino respectively.