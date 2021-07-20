AC Milan Re-sign Brahim Diaz On A Two-year Loan With Option To Buy From Real Madrid

In the latest development, Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz has re-signed for AC Milan on a loan for two years up until June 30, 2023. The 21-year-old had spent the entirety of last season with the Rossoneri again on loan. Diaz, 21, moved to Madrid in 2019 from Manchester City but found first-team opportunities scarce at the Santiago Bernabeu. After impressing at San Siro on loan last season, the winger will return to Serie A once more.

An official statement by the Serie A club read, "AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Brahim Abdelkader Díaz from Real Madrid CF on a temporary basis for two years. The contract ties the football player to the Rossoneri Club until 30 June 2023. Brahim, after scoring 7 goals in 39 appearances with AC Milan last season, will continue to be a Rossoneri player, wearing the number 10 jersey."

The contract situation

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Milan paid a loan fee of €3 million to Real Madrid and there is a buy option of €22 million included in the contract that could be activated if the Serie A club decides they want to keep him on a permanent basis. There is also a buy-back clause of €27 million if the Los Blancos decide they want their player back.

A chance to finally shine

Diaz, who had left his native Spain for City as a 16-year-old, moved back home after signing for Madrid in a £15.5 million deal in June 2019. But he failed to make much of an impression with the Blancos, making just 15 Liga appearances in the 18 months he spent at the club.

A loan move to Milan at the start of 2020-1 saw Diaz finally receive the chance to shine. He became a key part of the side that finished second behind arch-rivals Inter in Serie A and sealed their return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence. The Spanish forward made a total of 39 appearances for the Rossoneri in that season and managed to rack up a total of seven goals and three assists along the way.

